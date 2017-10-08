Comments on the photo posts have been few, and I’m not sure whether that means people aren’t looking at them. But I’d urge you to say something if you like a photo, for the contributors surely like their work to be appreciated, and that’s the only way they’ll know. If you see something, say something. And remember to send in your good photos!

Today we have a potpourri of photos and a video. The photographers’ notes are indented.

The first few are from reader Damon:

Attached are some photos of Diamondback Water Snakes (Nerodia rhombifera) from South Texas that I took earlier in spring.

From reader Tim Anderson in Australia:

This is an Apostle bird (Struthidea cinerea). Its name derives from the fact that it generally goes about in groups of about a dozen. They are constantly fussing and nattering away, even when they are on their own. They have a black band across their face, which makes them look like bandits. Just about my favourite bird.

Reader Michael Glenister sent in two damselfly photos, and I regret that I lost the email that may have identified them. Perhaps readers can help:

A squirrel from Randy Schenck in Iowa:

Time for a Fox squirrel (Sciurus niger) close up. The nails might need a trim but you can count the whiskers if you want.

And a movie from reader Ben Dreidel showing that cats aren’t the only beasts who can train their staff:

This is a video from our recent family vacation. The bald eagle has trained the tour boat to give him a fish when they come by so he can fly down and grab it for the tourists’ cameras.