Kristof visits North Korea and is alarmed

Nicholas Kristof has a column in today’s New York Times, “Inside North Korea, and feeling the drums of war,” based on a trip he just made to the DPRK. (The U.S. gave him and a few journalists special exemption from the new travel ban.) Kristof was especially concerned with the fate of college student Otto Warmbier, who visited the country on a tour, was accused of stealing a poster, and then, after being arrested on January 2, 2016 at Pyongyang airport, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. After 17 months in prison, he was returned to the U.S. on June 2 of this year in a comatose state, and died on June 19. He was 22.

North Korean officials say that Warmbier contracted botulism shortly after his arrest, and then fell into a coma after taking a sleeping pill. Unfortunately, his parents didn’t allow an autopsy, so we don’t know what killed him, but the fact is that even according to the DPRK he’d been comatose for about a year and a half before he was returned to the U.S. Yes, the DPRK is evil, but this plumbs the depths of depravity. If the DPRK didn’t kill him through mistreatment or torture, they certainly kept him away from his family. My own view is that they killed him, but that’s just a hypothesis.

Click on the video below to see the dissimulation of a senior ministry official of the DPRK, Choe Kang-il, who insists that America killed Warmbier as a propaganda move. Kang-il also makes a few disparaging comments about Trump, with which I can’t disagree, but the lies that pervade this regime are frightening. Millions of people live under an oppressive totalitarianism, starved, worked to death, and subject to endless propaganda and threats of death and imprisonment. Without doubt, North Korea is the most evil country on Earth, and there’s nothing we can do about it. I weep for its people who will never know a life of freedom, or experience a belly that is full.

Kristof detected a distinct change from his previous visits to the DPRK, and not a good one:

I’ve been covering North Korea on and off since the 1980s, and this five-day trip has left me more alarmed than ever about the risks of a catastrophic confrontation. I was given a visa to North Korea, as were three other New York Times journalists. The U.S. State Department promptly gave us an exemption from the travel ban to North Korea and issued special passports good for a single trip here. Far more than when I previously visited, North Korea is galvanizing its people to expect a nuclear war with the United States. High school students march in the streets in military uniform every day to denounce America. Posters and billboards along the public roads show missiles destroying the U.S. Capitol and shredding the American flag. In fact, images of missiles are everywhere — in a kindergarten playground, at a dolphin show, on state television. This military mobilization is accompanied by the ubiquitous assumption that North Korea could not only survive a nuclear conflict, but also win it. . . . On past trips (my last was in 2005), we journalists stayed at hotels in the capital and were free to walk around on our own, but this time the Foreign Ministry housed us at its own guarded Kobangsan Guest House east of the capital. At first I thought this was simply to restrict us, but increasingly I saw signs of something more interesting and menacing: The Foreign Ministry was also protecting us from hard-liners in the military or in the security services. “Someone might hear you are from America,” and there could be trouble, one official explained.

When Trump said this week, at a dinner with military officials and their families, that “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm”, the first thing I thought of was North Korea (the second was Iran). But the DPRK is already a storm, and it seems more likely that Trump was just blowing words out of his nether parts. Still, Kristof is worried, and so am I:

“The situation on the Korean Peninsula is on the eve of the breakout of nuclear war,” Choe, the Foreign Ministry official, told me. “We can survive” such a war, he added, and he and other officials said that it was not the right time for talks with the U.S. The North Koreans insist that the U.S. make the first move and drop its sanctions and “hostile attitude” — which won’t happen. And the U.S. is equally unrealistic in insisting that North Korea give up its entire nuclear program. . . . What makes this moment so perilous is that North Koreans are steeped in the idea that they have repeatedly defeated the U.S. — and can do so again. Every single person we spoke to, from officials to students, voiced certainty that if war breaks out, America will end up in ashes and the Kim regime will emerge victorious.

I’m not worried about Kim Jong-un starting a war, though there’s the possibility that a misfired missile could trigger U.S. and South Korean military action. Kim Jon-un is not suicidal. I’m more worried that Trump will order a preemptive strike, which would be disastrous, resulting in the destruction of North Korea and its people, as well as much of South Korea. I’m confident that Trump’s military advisors would counsel against this, but of course Trump is Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. military and has the legal authority to order such a strike. All I can hope for is that the man has at least a soupçon of sense. I’m counting on that, as I don’t want to see a nuclear war in my lifetime, nor millions of innocent people killed. As Kristof says, “One recent study suggested that if North Korea detonated nuclear weapons over Tokyo and Seoul, deaths in those two cities alone could exceed two million.”

The best we can hope for is to tolerate a nuclear North Korea. It’s not pleasant but it beats the alternative. At any rate, this is nothing I haven’t said before. Read Kristof’s piece to see how deeply weird both the situation and the DPRK itself is, and to see his suggestion (talks) to defuse the crisis.