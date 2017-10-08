California downgrades the act of knowingly exposing someone to HIV virus from a felony to a misdemeanor

Suppose you’re infected with a sexually transmitted disease that, unless treated, is deadly. When treated, you have a good chance of living a normal life, so you’re getting treated. But you want to have sex with other people, and if they know you’re infected, they might not want to engage. So you don’t tell them your condition.

That’s clearly immoral, and even a crime, but what kind of crime? When the infection was with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), it used to be a felony, at least in California. When the virus overwhelms the immune system, you get AIDS, and while that’s no longer a death sentence, it can kill you.

Up until now, knowingly exposing someone to HIV without telling them was a felony, at least in California. That seems to me appropriate, and a good incentive to tell your potential sex partners. You are, after all, infecting them with a deadly virus that, if untreated, stands a good chance of killing them. (Of course having unprotected sex these days with someone who hasn’t been declared STD-free is a real crapshoot, but if you know you’re infected, it’s your obligation to tell your partners.)

Now, however, withholding your HIV status from exposed partners is no longer a felony in California: thanks to governor Jerry Brown, it’s become a misdemeanor. According to the Los Angeles Times, this also goes for giving blood, though I think all donated blood is screened for HIV these days. From the article:

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Friday that lowers from a felony to a misdemeanor the crime of knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV without disclosing the infection. The measure also applies to those who give blood without telling the blood bank that they are HIV-positive. Modern medicine allows those with HIV to live longer lives and nearly eliminates the possibility of transmission, according to state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and Assemblyman Todd Gloria (D-San Diego), authors of the bill. “Today California took a major step toward treating HIV as a public health issue, instead of treating people living with HIV as criminals,” Wiener said in a statement. “HIV should be treated like all other serious infectious diseases, and that’s what SB 239 does.”

But HIV isn’t like flu or even syphilis or gonorrhea. The latter STDs have early symptoms that will drive you to the doctor at a point when the disease can be cured. HIV can linger undetected in the body for years before it erupts into full-blown AIDS. And if you get those STDs, you can be cured with a round of antibiotics; with HIV you have to go on an expensive regimen of drugs that lasts the rest of your life.

Now there’s one other justification that the lawmakers gave:

The current law, Wiener argued, may convince people not to be tested for HIV, because without a test they cannot be charged with a felony if they expose a partner to the infection. “We are going to end new HIV infections, and we will do so not by threatening people with state prison time, but rather by getting people to test and providing them access to care,” Wiener said.

In other words, if you suspect you have HIV, they claim, you’re more likely to get tested if you realize that infecting someone whom you don’t tell is just a misdemeanor. To me that makes little sense. If you suspect you have HIV, you get yourself tested and go on the pills—unless you want to die. I doubt that the ability to have unprotected sex with anyone will outweigh your fear of death.

Further, not everybody who is infected gets tested or diagnosed, and even fewer of those go on the necessary medication regimen, which is expensive and sometimes hard to stick to.

But are people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS really living normal lives? The U.S. government’s stats suggest otherwise:

In 2015, 18,303 people were diagnosed with AIDS. Since the epidemic began in the early 1980s, 1,216,917 people have been diagnosed with AIDS. In 2014, there were 12,333 deaths (due to any cause) of people with diagnosed HIV infection ever classified as AIDS, and 6,721 deaths were attributed directly to HIV.

And this:

Brown declined to comment on his action.

As best I can determine, about 30 people die annually from congenital syphilis: about 0.4% the frequency of deaths from HIV. That means that infection with HIV is far more likely to kill you, and remember that some of those who died of HIV were probably being treated.

I think most of you will agree that the degree of punishment for knowingly exposing someone to a disease should be proportional to the severity of that disease. Given the statistics, and the unconvincing claim that downgrading exposure to HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor will promote more HIV testing, I’d say that California has made a mistake. (This, of course, could change as the statistics change.)

Do you agree?

h/t: Cindy