A net-casting spider

Net-casting spiders hang down near the ground, and their web has become, through evolution of the spider’s behavior, a “net” held in the four front legs. These sit-and-wait predators simply bide their time until a prey item walks underneath, and then cast their net like a fisherman.

These are in the family Deinopidae, and, of course, are adapted to seeing well. They have the eight eyes possessed by nearly all spiders (remember, “eight legs; eight eyes”), but two of the eyes have become enormously enlarged (see picture at bottom). Most species live south of the equator, and on all continents save Europe and Antarctica. Also, as Wikipedia notes:

Their excellent night-vision adapted posterior median eyes allow them to cast this net over potential prey items. These eyes are so large in comparison to the other six eyes that the spider seems to have only two eyes. . . Its eyes are able to gather available light more efficiently than the eyes of cats and owls, and are able to do this despite the lack of a tapetum lucidum; instead, each night a large area of light sensitive membrane is manufactured within the eyes, and since arachnid eyes do not have irises, it is rapidly destroyed again at dawn.

This video, by Attenborough of course, shows the amazing talents of this spider. It’s interesting to contemplate how this derived behavior might have evolved, step by step, from the web of an ancestral spider. The earliest spiders probably used silk only to line their burrows or wrap up prey, and later developed adaptations to spin a web that could catch prey. It is from these web-building spiders that net-casters probably evolved. (I know there are spider experts reading here, so correct me if I’m wrong, and by all means refer us to relevant literature or theories.) I can imagine step-by-step adaptive scenarios for that, but I’ll leave it to you.

Here’s another one catching a fly:

Look at these eyes! (The species is Deinopsis subrufa, and the photo is from Spiders of Australia). You can barely make out the six tiny eyes.