Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, October 7, 2017, and the start of a three-day weekend in the U.S. (dare I say it’s the Columbus Day weekend?). It’s National Frappe Day, which is confusing because in some places in America, like New England, “frappe” means a milkshake (milk, syrup, ice cream, and whipped cream), while in most other places it’s an iced coffee beverage, sometimes topped with whipped cream but containing no ice cream.

It’s again one of those days on which not much happened in history, which makes my job easier. On October 7, 1916, Georgia Tech beat Cumberland University 222–0 in the most lopsided-scoring college football game in American history. Imagine how the Cumberland players felt! Georgia Tech got 32 touchdowns, and here’s a photo scoreboard from Wikipedia (not quarters, obviously):

On this day in 1919, the Dutch airline KLM was founded, and the fact you should know is that it’s the oldest airline in the world still doing business under its original name. On this day in 1949, the communist GDR (or DDR in German) was established, otherwise known as “East Germany”. When I was in junior high school, my family visited East Berlin after having driven through the DDR to Berlin from West Germany. I remember it as bleak.

On October 7, 1950, Mother Teresa founded the Missionairies of Charity, otherwise known as Our Lady of Perpetual Suffering. Finally, on this day in 2003, California governor Gray Davis was recalled in an election (only the second in US history); the voters simply didn’t like him. His replacement, you may recall, was ARNOLD! I’m somewhat fond of Schwarzenegger as he smokes Cuban cigars (as do I) and has a huge collection of cowboy boots, most made by Falconhead in El Paso. I once visited the factory when they were making him a pair of black boots inlaid with sterling silver skulls: a Christmas gift from his then wife Maria Shriver. Here’s Arnold with some of his boots (I have more). These are fancy boots and very expensive (the pair I saw under construction would cost over $20,000). He seems to favor alligator.

Give me a politician who wears cowboy boots!

Notables born on October 7 include Joe Hill (1879), Niels Bohr (1885), SS guard Irma Grese (1923, hanged at age 22), Harry Kroto (1939), Oliver North (1943), and Vladimir Putin (1952). Those who died on this day include Edgar Allen Poe (1849), Christy Mathewson (1925), Norman Angell (1967), and Leo Durocher (1991). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is having a rare moment of neediness. Look at that face! I’m told that he has no doubts about Malgorzata’s affection but has more respect for Andrzej:

Hili: Do you still like me? A: Why do you ask? Hili: Just in case.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ty mnie jeszcze lubisz?

Ja: Dlaczego pytasz?

Hili: Na wszelki wypadek.

Matthew found a cat tw**t; be sure to watch the whole thing:

Kitty accidentally pressed the turbo button 😂 pic.twitter.com/zJ9BtMgGUr — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 6, 2017

And one from Heather Hastie—it’s DOOR CAT!

When ur cat just wants to love you. pic.twitter.com/uVO3dy1BUP — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) October 4, 2017

And, for your amusement, a tw**t from Dan Arel:

why should the police feel obligated to do anything? they shouldn’t even exist, let alone be armed more to further terrorize communities https://t.co/ekyl8yBvtG — Dan Arel 🏴 (@danarel) October 7, 2017