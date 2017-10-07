Readers’ wildlife photos

Tim Anderson from Oz sent us three pictures:

This is an Eastern Bearded Dragon (Pogona barbata), who I met on a country road, and who was clearly affronted by my intrusion on his demesne. What beautiful whiskers!

The bird is a Brown Falcon (Falco berigora),  one of the most common raptors in eastern Australia. I think this one might be a juvenile. In any case, it clearly regarded me as an inelegant creature.

The other is a rather dusty freshwater turtle crossing a road en route to a neighbouring farm dam. Which reminds me of a Yorkshire joke about a man who inquired at his local railway station whether he needed to buy a ticket for his turtle, who wished to travel. The station master replied (after consulting his rulebook):
Dogs is dogs, and cats is dogs,
And squirrels in cages is parrots,
But this here turkle is a hinseck
So you don’t got to pay.
Do any readers know the species?
