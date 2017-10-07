Kat Chow at NPR (and request for names)

You’re gonna get persiflage today as my neuronal activity have been diverted to a piece of writing which will provide an actual stipendiary emolument.

I was listening to National Public Radio news this morning, and I heard an item reported by someone who appeared to say, at the end, “This is Cat Chow reporting for NPR News.” I thought I’d heard wrong, but then thought, “No, it’s gotta be an Asian woman.” Sure enough, when I got back to a computer, I found Kat Chow! Here she is:

And a bio:

Kat Chow is a founding member of NPR’s Code Switch, an award-winning team that covers the complicated stories of race, ethnicity, and culture. She helps make new episodes for the Code Switch podcast, reports online features for Code Switch, and reports on-air pieces for NPR’s shows like Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Her work has led readers and listeners on explorations of the gendered and racialized double standards surrounding double-eyelid surgery, as well as the mysterious origins of a so-called “Oriental” riff – a word she’s also written a personal essay about. Much of her role revolves around finding new ways to build communities and tell stories, like @todayin1963 or #xculturelove.

I wonder how often people makes jokes about her name, just as I’ve often wondered how often New York Times reporter Gina Kolata gets jokes about drinks.

Here are some other mirth-inducing names I’ve come across in my life. The first one’s the best:

Dr. Harry Beaver, a gynecologist (of all things) in Northern Virginia who goes by “Harry”, not “Harold”. One of my friends was his patient. Can you imagine the jokes he had to hear from his colleagues? If you don’t believe the name, check the link.

Drs. Wolf and Mouser (the two vets in Virginia who ran a clinic where my family used to take its cats). I found Wolf’s obituary.

Ming Toy Epstein, the Chinese wife of a Jewish friend of my father.

Candy Cane (In my class at William and Mary)

Dreama Dawn Dean (a friend of one my college classmates)

Orbie R. Fleenor. On a road trip from Williamsburg, Virginia to Forth Worth, Texas, we saw this name on a billboard (I think he sold insurance). I also found his obituary.

Bayne Grubb (a friend of one of my college friends, Grubb came from Fries, Virginia)

China Alderman (another inhabitant of Fries; name pronounced “Chinee”; not Asian)

Pearl Ruby Diamond (found by a friend in the Richmond, Virginia phone book)

Queen Elizabeth Mozone (ditto)

Roosevelt McKnuckles (found by me in the Chicago phone book)

I’m sure the readers can come up with many more amusing names; put them below.