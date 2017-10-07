Cook County soda tax set for repeal

When I wrote last August about Cook County’s new and onerous tax on sodas and sweetened beverages—objecting strenuously on the grounds that 1. it’s part of the encroaching Nanny State, 2. it’s unfair because it includes diet sodas, which aren’t known to be harmful, and 3. it excluded egregiously sweetened coffees like the odious Starbuck’s pumpkin latte—I never expected to start a debate that went on for 250 comments. I can’t be arsed to reread them all again, but as I recall, debate was split right down the middle, with the quasi-libertarians, like me, squabbling with those who think the government has every right to tell its citizens what to eat and drink because, after all, taxpayers foot the medical bills.

The tax was high—a penny per ounce, which raised the price of a can of Coke by 12¢ and a 2-liter bottle of soda by 64. This is on top of a new 7¢ tax on each plastic bag provided by a store (a fee I don’t object to, as it’s fair, reduces litter, and you can just re-use your bags).

And this time the inhabitants of Chicago (in Cook County) became mad as hell and weren’t taking it any more. After severe pressure from locals, many of whom went over the border to Indiana to buy soda, the The County Board Finance Committee is set to repeal the soda tax on Tuesday. As the Chicago Tribune reports:

Relentless public pressure appears to have doomed the Cook County soda tax. The County Board Finance Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday. As of Friday, 12 of the 17 commissioners had signed on to repeal it. They includes three who originally voted in favor of the tax and newcomer Dennis Deer, D-Chicago. That’s a veto-proof majority, folks. At a penny per ounce on beverages laced with sugar or artificial sweeteners, the tax has reached deep into consumers’ pockets. And they understand the tax wasn’t about protecting public health. It was about feeding county government with more revenue. The lesson? A dishonest tax is a deceit citizens won’t tolerate. Millions of dollars from soda tax supporter Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who financed television ads here supporting it, couldn’t prop up a lie. Have a Big Gulp on us, Mike.

I’m glad to hear this, as it nearly doubled the price of my daily diet soda, and I couldn’t understand why all the ads that favored the tax (showing pictures of dialysis machines and so on), never mentioned that diet sodas would also be taxed. Now I object to a huge tax on soda in general (and no tax on Starbucks’ Frappuccinos), but I really object to a so-called “health tax” on diet sodas that aren’t unhealthy. Although you can make a Nanny State case for taxing sodas (and I disagree with that), you can’t make any health-based case for taxing diet sodas.

As always, I don’t think the government should be in the business of regulating our diets. Cigarettes, well, maybe, because when used as intended they are dangerous; but many people drink soda in moderation. Are the rest of us going to be penalized because of a daily Coke or Diet Coke? I expect that many readers will mourn the passing of this tax, pointing out that dangerous foods should be taxed (why not a butter tax, then, or a hamburger tax?), but then we get into the business of the government micromanaging our diets. I won’t have that, and I’m glad the taxpayers pushed back on this one.