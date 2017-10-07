Caturday felids: Fancy cat loo, American Museum of the House Cat, and (plus lagniappe)

From Ikea Hackers we have an obsessed cat owner who built an extremely fancy bathroom for their cat out of existing cabinets. The site gives instructions on how to do it. I’ll just show a few pictures:

Note that it’s unisex, and access is through nicely carpeted stairs.

A doorway was cut in the wall which leads into the cabinets and then along a long walkway through the cabinets. Each cabinet has a doorway cut through to the next cabinet and each cabinet has a low drawer on which the cat boxes sit, along with a motion sensor activated nightlight.

No more pooing in the dark! These are people who really love their cat!

In the end cabinet there is a large exhaust fan that pulls all the stinky outside, also activated by the motion sensor. We can access all the cat boxes for cleaning through the cabinet doors and do not have to bend down much to lift them. The doors on the ends had to be mounted to the drawer faces to pull out due to our being unable to use 153 degree hinges. The doors in the middle swing outward. The end unit is used for storing cat food and litter but could be used for more cat boxes if the need arises.

*********

If you’re ever near Sylva, North Carolina, go visit the American Museum of the House Cat, founded by a retired biology professor (!) and his wife:

Founded in April, 2017 by the local “Catman” Harold Sims, the museum focuses specifically on the house cat, the domesticated pet. The museum features cat memorabilia collected by Sims over three decades: A petrified cat rescued from a 16th century English fireplace, a hand-carved kitty carousel, antique cat toys, and cat beer steins are all on display.

The retired biology professor and his wife Kay set up a no-kill cat shelter in 2002 right next door to their home in Sylva, North Carolina. The museum was conceived as way to share their vast cat-themed collection with feline lovers, document the history of human-cat interaction, and raise money for the shelter. On most days, Sims is at the museum, adding to the unique experience with stories about the exhibits.

*********

From My Modern Met, we have the story of Suki, a gorgeous Bengal cat who loves to travel

One Bengal kitty named Suki is no exception to this. Her popular Instagram is full of gorgeous shots of her and her human, Martina Gutfreund, taking in the Canadian wilderness and its boundless beauty.

Suki, with her typical “wild cat” Bengal markings, is clearly a photogenic companion. She’s calm and poised, whether that’s traveling in her U-Pet carrier or sitting on a rock overlooking a lake. Land or water, it makes no difference to Suki. The adventurous feline is the queen of the world standing at the end of a row boat. “[Suki] is leash trained, loves car rides, goes camping, goes canoeing, loves water, goes hiking, and does just about everything that a dog can do,” Gutfreund told Bengal Cats. “Kitties are capable of a lot more than they have been given credit for!”

Gutfreund and her partner have worked on leash training Suki, and the discipline allows them to go on hikes through British Columbia and Alberta. “Suki’s favorite hike ever was in Johnston Canyon in Banff, Alberta,” Gutfreund recalled. “Nearly the whole trail consists of boardwalks suspended on cliffs with a rushing river in the canyon below… pretty much her paradise.”

Some day a Bengal kitten will be mine!

*******

Lagniappe: A cat and a lynx become best friends at the St. Petersburg Zoo. I hope the cat doesn’t get nommed. The story and a video:

An European Lynx had a feline friend who came to visit her everyday at the Leningrad (St Petersburg) Zoo, the oldest zoo in Russia. The calico cat bonded with the Lynx on the first day they met. They have been inseparable since. Now they are living together at the Zoo. According to the local people, the calico was homeless and happened to find food in the lynx’s enclosure. The lynx did not reject her, rather she became her best friend. It seems as if the cat needs the lynx as much as she needs her. The zoo adopted the cat so that she and her lynx friend could live together.

h/t: Dennis, Ronaldo, Michael