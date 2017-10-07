Alice Dreger: Colleges and students suffer from lack of intellectual humility (and a note on Templeton)

I looked forward to reading a new piece by Alice Dreger at the Chronicle of Higher Education: “Take back the ivory tower” (subtitle: “Democracy depends on having a public capable of thinking”). I really enjoyed her book Galileo’s Middle Finger: Heretics, Activists, and the Search for Justice in Science, and gave it a positive mini-review on this site. Dreger is a bioethicist who left Northwestern University (academic home of Laura Kipnis) after the administration censored a piece in a magazine she edited (the story’s in her essay). She also has the great honor of having one of her pieces pulled from Everyday Feminism because of her supposed transphobia (she’s not a transphobe, but her work on gender has raised a lot of hackles).

Sadly, I was disappointed by the Chronicle piece because it seemed disjointed, the writing wasn’t that great (too breezy), and it didn’t say much I didn’t know. However, if you haven’t followed Dreger, you will learn a bit about her; she’s a courageous woman who’s working in an academic area that’s similar to a powder keg with a lit fuse:

I have enjoyed meeting and talking with every one of the plainclothes armed guards who have come to my invited lectures to protect me and my audiences in the past few years. They have never looked as handsome as Kevin Costner, but then I don’t sing as well as Whitney Houston. [JAC: This is the kind of sentence that sounds clever but is irksome and distracting.] Why do my hosts sometimes arrange armed guards? To use Aristotle’s framing — which I realize marks me a tool of the patriarchy — the efficient cause is threats designed to have me disinvited and humiliated for my supposed sins. The formal cause is a climate in which some people, including academics, think I should be silenced because my scholarship is “dangerous.” What did I do to mark myself? I spent a year documenting the lies of activists about a group of researchers who put forth unpopular ideas about transgenderism. I have also written about transgenderism in other ways that challenge what have been positioned as the “acceptable” narratives. Thus, I stand accused of committing “structural violence” — even being responsible for physical violence against transgender people, about whose rights I care deeply. My work has, in fact, focused on the history of the abuse of sexual minorities in science, medicine, and society. I have tried to push for the rights of sexual minorities from a consistently feminist perspective. Thus you may be surprised to hear that I have certain “lived experiences” in common with people like Charles Murray. If you have followed mainstream media portrayals of free-speech strife on campuses, you may have reasonably concluded that activists have tried to silence only white men. Only through the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) — a group that has defended my rights — will you hear about the troubles of people like me, women in women-and-gender-studies programs, and people of color in various ethnic-studies programs who have failed to swear allegiance to the latest creed.

This is all old stuff if you’ve followed Dreger, but it does show again the demonization of someone who’s considered ideologically impure—and if there’s any area where ideological impurity is a near certainty, it’s the study of transgender people. But this information isn’t really relevant to Dreger’s thesis, which can be compactly summarized in two of her paragraphs:

So where the hell do we go from here? After our son’s cynical-realist take on the March for Science, and after talking with a lot of thoughtful academics, here’s my proposal: We need to consider marching for intellectual humility. If we must march and chant anything in unison, how about this: We are uncertain! We are uncertain! Because at the basis, what is supposed to make us different — what makes us most purposeful and useful — is knowing that we don’t know everything, knowing that we could be very incorrect — perhaps as incorrect as some very smart people before us have been. What’s been so wrong with the shout-downs from the left, and the shutdowns from the right, and the whole nightmare of university blanding — uh, I mean, branding — is the narrowing and cementing of what counts as true — the utter lack of intellectual humility. (She said, with certainty.) If we are going to take back the Ivory Tower — something I really think we need to do as much for our fellow persons as for ourselves — we need to remember that the reason we come together in universities, besides the hope of health insurance, is because it’s clear that one person alone can’t figure out anything all that important.

You can get a taste of the discursive writing here. I don’t disagree at all with Dreger’s message; it’s just that her point is buried in a piece about a lot of irrelevant stuff, and the center doesn’t hold.

But there’s one tidbit that did interest me (my emphasis):

I recently declined an offer from FIRE [the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education] to become one of their John Templeton Foundation-funded scholars. If you’re not familiar with the Templeton foundation, it has a history of promoting creationism; although FIRE assured me that I would not be bound by the funding source, I felt I had to say no, as I know how funding subtly influences work. (I only just found out that Templeton is supporting the FIRE faculty conference at which I’ll be giving the keynote; I’ll donate my honorarium to a nonprofit organization.) By the way, I may look so pure and noble, but I am fully aware that I can make all these principled stances because I’m married to a university administrator with a steady gig and because I am good at maintaining a fantasy wherein eventually my integrity pays off big.

Well, I was startled to see FIRE—an organization whose efforts I support because they fight against campus censorship and speech codes—getting big dosh from the Templeton Foundation—and it is big:





Talk about cognitive dissonance! Well, I suppose FIRE needs the dosh, but, like Dreger, philosopher Dan Dennett, and physicist Sean Caroll, I stay away from anything funded by Templeton, on the grounds that their ultimate mission is to blur the boundaries between science and religion. Dreger, however, may not be aware that Templeton no longer funds creationism or Intelligent Design, though they still try to sneak God into biology and physics, as well as to cast doubt whenever they can on modern evolutionary theory.

Despite this article, and her seeming ignorance of what Templeton does, I am still a big admirer of Dreger. After all, who else would do this?:

Oh yes I did pic.twitter.com/RQEMBycvlP — Alice Dreger (@AliceDreger) October 5, 2017