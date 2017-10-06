The MAGA hat story continues; offended students issue list of demands and protections for the thief

Four days ago I put up a video and some commentary about a woman student at the University of California at Riverside (UCR) who stole a conservative student’s “Make America Great Hat” off his head. Rather than giving it back, she launched into a nine-minute tirade about how wearing that hat was the same as promoting genocide. She was wrong about that, and what she did was clearly theft. The student was criticized by UCR as violating community standards and suppressing free speech, which was an appropriate reaction from the University. I’d prefer they call her in and give her a lecture, but I doubt they’ll do that. In the meantime, there were reports she’s been threatened, so I didn’t give her name.

Below that post was a comment by chrisbuckley80, calling attention to how other students not only defended her behavior, but are now using it to issue the tiresomely familiar set of “demands” to the University. Here’s a screenshot of those demands, which you can go to by clicking on the screenshots. The woman’s name is now public since she posted the video proudly on her own Facebook page, her fellow students are circulating the demands below in her name, and articles naming her are widely circulated. I see no further need to withhold her name. Nobody on this site, I trust, would engage in threats.

Here are the inevitable demands that this incident led to. Note too that when a hijab is snatched from the head of a Muslim woman, something that’s equally reprehensible, the Left gets all up in arms. But when the hat is a MAGA hat, they applaud the snatcher and call for her protection—even for her rent to be paid. Note how the demands fall into the familiar ranks, like soldiers lining up to march:

Note the claim that free speech is used as a “dog whistle for the protection of white supremacist violence.” It was a HAT! Can you get any more hyperbolic than that?

I doubt that Macias will face any sanctions by UC Riverside, but the College Fix reports that the owner of the hat, Matthew Vitale, is filing criminal theft charges against her. Of course the students who signed the petition (I can’t find any names, because of course they’d be cowards) characterize her actions as “student dissent” in a “toxic political climate.”

Yes, it’s always dissent when “our” side does it.

h/t: Chris, Diane G