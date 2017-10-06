Straw animals

Every year students at Japan’s Musashino Art University use leftover rice straw to make giant animal sculptures. Here are some of them, with a time-lapse video of making the straw lion
You can see the other animals here.
Very nice. There will always be a lot of rice straw in Japan.