Our official Website Physicist

Yesterday was the birthday of Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll, and he posted this photo on his Facebook page, which I have permission to display here along with its caption. Do note that there are two kittens in the photo (he and Jennifer are their staff). Can you spot both of them?

 

“I wouldn’t give a damn for a physicist if he didn’t have a cat.”

—Albert Einstein

9 Comments

  1. Ken
    Posted October 6, 2017 at 1:50 pm | Permalink

    Lovely photo. And great quote from Albert!

    Reply
  2. Liz
    Posted October 6, 2017 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

    Sean Carroll is the best! I love this! I only found one cat.

    Reply
  3. lydifeline
    Posted October 6, 2017 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

    Happy Birthday Sean Carroll! Love your kitten! 🐈❤️

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 6, 2017 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

    Happy Birthday!

    Can we have an integer to apply numerology to?

    Reply
  5. Steve Ruis
    Posted October 6, 2017 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

    Damned physicists always looking for a little pussy. Give me an honest chemist every time.

    An Honest Chemist

    On Fri, Oct 6, 2017 at 1:47 PM, Why Evolution Is True wrote:

    > whyevolutionistrue posted: “Yesterday was the birthday of Official Website > Physicist™ Sean Carroll, and he posted this photo on his Facebook page, > which I have permission to post along with its caption. Do note that there > are two kittens in the photo (he and Jennifer are their staff” >

    Reply

