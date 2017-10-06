Our official Website Physicist

Yesterday was the birthday of Official Website Physicist™ Sean Carroll, and he posted this photo on his Facebook page, which I have permission to display here along with its caption. Do note that there are two kittens in the photo (he and Jennifer are their staff). Can you spot both of them?
“I wouldn’t give a damn for a physicist if he didn’t have a cat.”
—Albert Einstein
Lovely photo. And great quote from Albert!
I made up the quote.
It did seem too good to be true, but I trusted you!
That would not be a good idea for something like this. . . .
Sean Carroll is the best! I love this! I only found one cat.
Look on his chest.
Happy Birthday Sean Carroll! Love your kitten! 🐈❤️
Happy Birthday!
Can we have an integer to apply numerology to?
Damned physicists always looking for a little pussy. Give me an honest chemist every time.
An Honest Chemist
