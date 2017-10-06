My alma mater jumps the shark

It was bad enough that an ACLU talk on free speech at The College of William and Mary (my school, class of 1971) was just shouted down by members of Black Lives Matter, and the College President made pious mutterings about free speech but does nothing. (He hasn’t yet answered my letter.) But that injury is compounded by this conference, which, as the site says, is “supported by generous funding from William and Mary’s philosophy department, Theresa Thompson ‘67, William and Mary Arts and Sciences, and the Carswell Fund of the Wake Forest University Philosophy Department.” Supported by the philosophy department? That’s where I began learning philosophy!

And seriously, the conference is to “help inspire more good work in this area”? More good work? Where’s the past good work?

Look at the topics. Here we truly have, as Dan Barker says about theology, “A subject without an object.” Now I have no doubt that at least one reader will endeavor to defend this as a worthwhile subject, but that reader would be wrong.