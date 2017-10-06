More on guns: Shermer advocates gun control in NYT; NRA and Congress back down a wee bit on bump stocks

Given that automatic weapon sales are illegal, I see no justification whatever for allowing the legal sale of devices that can convert a gun into a weapon that would be illegal to buy. Further, how can you even justify the private ownership of automatic weapons or semiautomatic weapons like assault rifles, whose only purpose is to kill as many people as possible in a short time? It seems a no-brainer that bump stocks should be outlawed now.
As I said, some in Congress are considering that, and even the demonic National Rifle Association (NRA) is saying Congress should “review” the regulations about these devices to see if they comply with federal law. Here’s the NRA’s statement issued after the Las Vegas shootings:
But this is all window dressing. Bump stocks are clearly things that should be banned, and the NRA’s calling for a “review” is not the same thing as calling for a ban. Once again, the NRA shows its unwillingness to seriously engage with gun control, and on an issue that has an obvious answer. Ban the damn bumpstocks!
More important, banning bump stocks—which of course are now selling like hotcakes to Americans who fear they won’t be able to buy them soon—is only the tiniest step in gun control. Far more needs to be done. In my view, all private ownership of guns should be banned except for those who can demonstrate a real need for them: perhaps hunters, farmers, hikers, or those who have been threatened. I’ve long thought that the words of the Second Amendment clearly indicate what its authors meant when they said this:
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Is that not clear enough? The right of the people to “keep and bear Arms” is there for the purpose of allowing a “well regulated Militia”. Does Joe Sixpack with his Glock own his arms to participate in a well regulated Militia? While the courts, most particularly the Supreme Court, have interpreted this to mean that people should be able to own their own guns willy-nilly, I’m not at all sure that the Founders who wrote that Amendment would approve of how it’s been used. As for myself, I’d favor a total repeal of the Second Amendment and its replacement with other laws.
I believe Michael Shermer, who wrote the article below in yesterday’s New York Times (click on screenshot to see it), would agree.
Shermer’s op-ed makes two ponts. First, despite the loud claims of gun lovers, gun ownership doesn’t make people safer. While there are a few studies that contradict that conclusion, the bulk of the data say that private ownership of guns causes the death of innocent people at a much higher rate than it does the death of criminals at the hands of private gun owners (my emphasis):
Stories about the use of guns in self-defense — a good guy with a gun dispensing with a bad guy with a gun — are legion among gun enthusiasts and conservative talk radio hosts. But a 1998 study in The Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, to take one of many examples, found that “every time a gun in the home was used in a self-defense or legally justifiable shooting, there were four unintentional shootings, seven criminal assaults or homicides and 11 attempted or completed suicides.” That means a gun is 22 times more likely to be used in a criminal assault, an accidental death or injury, a suicide attempt or a homicide than it is for self-defense.
A 2003 study published in the journal Annals of Emergency Medicine, which examined gun ownership levels among thousands of murder and suicide victims and nonvictims, found that gun-owning households were 41 percent more likely to experience a homicide and 244 percent more like to experience a suicide. The Second Amendment protects your right to own a gun, but having one in your home involves a risk-benefit calculation you should seriously consider.
Before you go quoting the counter data, read a piece in this month’s Scientific American by Melinda Moyer, “More guns do not stop more crime, evidence shows“. Looking at all the studies, Moyer concludes that the bulk of the good ones show that restricting guns does indeed reduce deaths and crime. A quote:
A decade after laws relax, violent crime rates are 13 to 15 percent higher than they were before. And in 2004 the National Research Council, which provides independent advice on scientific issues, turned its attention to firearm research, including Lott’s findings [JAC: this is from a 1997 study by Lott and Mustard claiming to show that crime fell after it became easier to get gun permits]. It asked 15 scholars to reanalyze Lott’s data because “there was such a conflict in the field about the findings,” recalls panel chair and criminologist Charles Wellford, now a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland. Lott’s models, they found, could be tweaked in tiny ways to produce big changes in results. “The analyses that we did, and that others have done, show that these estimates are very fragile,” Wellford explains. “The committee, with one exception, concluded that you could not accept his conclusion that more guns meant less crime.” Wintemute summarized it this way: “There are a few studies that suggest that liberalizing access to concealed firearms has, on balance, beneficial effects. There are a far larger number of studies that suggest that it has, on balance, detrimental effects.” [JAC: the article describes Garen Wintemute as “a physician and noted gun violence researcher at the University of California, Davis.”]
One problem with getting data is that the NRA has successfully lobbied to prevent the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from even investigating the question of guns and injuries, even though it is a public safety issue. This is one example of how the NRA is evil, for it prevents collecting empirical data—probably because it knows how those data will come out. As the Sci Am piece reports:
in the late 1990s [Mark] Rosenberg was the director of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, which then funded and studied gun violence. He said he was fired from the agency in 1999 for pushing ahead with this research despite political opposition, although his boss at the time, whom I contacted, disagreed that Rosenberg’s actions on gun research caused his dismissal.
I asked Rosenberg what happened after the Kellermann studies came out. “The NRA started a multipronged attack on us,” he recounted. “They called the CDC a cesspool of junk science.” Indeed, soon after Kellermann’s early studies were published, the NRA ran an article in its official journal, the American Rifleman, encouraging readers to protest the CDC’s use of tax dollars to “conduct anti-gun pseudo-scientific studies disguised as research.” The association also asked the National Institute of Health’s Office of Scientific Integrity to investigate Kellermann and his colleagues, but it declined. Todd Adkins, current director of research and information at the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, told me via e-mail that the association was reacting because CDC scientists had started a campaign to persuade Americans that firearms are a menace to public health and ignored data that did not support this idea.
As the dispute continued, Representative Jay Dickey of Arkansas introduced a rider into the CDC’s 1996 spending bill mandating that none of its funding be used to advocate or promote gun control. Congress also cut out $2.6 million of the CDC’s budget, the exact amount that had been allocated for firearm research the previous year. (Later, that funding was restored but was earmarked for traumatic brain injury.) Harvard’s Hemenway says that the move “was a shot across the bow: ‘We’re watching you.’” He adds that “the CDC recognized that they better be really, really, really, really careful about guns if they wanted to have an Injury Center.”
Dickey’s addition to the CDC’s funding bill has been renewed every year since. In fact, in 2011 the language was extended to cover all Department of Health and Human Services agencies, including the NIH.
Note that that extension was under the Obama administration, which did little to stop gun proliferation (granted, they were dealing with a Republican Congress). Still:
The CDC’s hands are still tied. After the 2012 school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Conn., President Barack Obama signed an executive order requesting that the CDC spend $10 million on gun violence research. But Congress did not appropriate the funds. In fact, according to Linda DeGutis, who directed the CDC’s Injury Center from 2010 to 2014, agency employees weren’t even allowed to discuss Newtown. “We couldn’t talk to the media except on background. We couldn’t be quoted on anything,” she recalls. “There were CDC staff members who wouldn’t even mention the word ‘gun.’” (Current staffers declined to be interviewed for this article.)
This is reprehensible. What can possibly justify Congress (whose members have accrued millions of dollars in campaign contributions from the NRA) from preventing the CDC studying gun violence? Well, we know what chain of evil lurks here: the NRA doesn’t want that research to happen, because it could possibly—and we don’t know this—justify tighter restrictions on owning guns. And the Congress, many of whose Republican members get lots of campaign money from the NRA, don’t want to anger that organization. The result: research that could prevent deaths doesn’t get done. Congress would prefer people to die, so the members can keep their jobs, rather than appropriate a pittance to see if we could prevent those deaths.
Finally, Shermer notes the “militia” issue, which has made gun nuts do some fast talking to circumvent it. But how can you circumvent this?:
Gun-rights advocates also make the grandiose claim that gun ownership is a deterrent against tyrannical governments. Indeed, the wording of the Second Amendment makes this point explicitly: “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” That may have made sense in the 1770s, when breech-loading flintlock muskets were the primary weapons tyrants used to conquer other peoples and subdue their own citizens who could, in turn, equalize the power equation by arming themselves with equivalent firepower. But that is no longer true.
If you think stock piling firearms from the local Guns and Guitars store, where the Las Vegas shooter purchased some of his many weapons, and dressing up in camouflage and body armor is going to protect you from an American military capable of delivering tanks and armored vehicles full Navy SEALs to your door, you’re delusional. The tragic incidents at Ruby Ridge, in Idaho, and Waco, Tex., in the 1990s, in which citizens armed to the teeth collided with government agencies and lost badly, is a case study for what would happen were the citizenry to rise up in violence against the state today.
And in any case, if you’re having trouble with the government, a lawyer is a much more potent weapon than a gun.
So bumpstocks get banned. That will have some effect on reducing deaths, if the ban happens, but it’s not going to stop the mass shootings, the gun suicides, the accidental shootings of children and family members, and so on, that constitute the bulk of unnecessary gun deaths.
Thanks, NRA!
Shermer’s boldness in suggesting we repeal the 2nd Amendment shocked me, and I then felt shocked again that I was shocked. After thinking about it, I decided he was right that this should at least be a rhetorical position. For gun control laws to be effective, they need to be uniform across the nation, they need to be strict, and they need to be aggressively enforced.
When you consider that the US had no standing army until 1789, the Second Amendment makes sense. Once the federal government no longer needed to rally militias every time they needed to quell a rebellion, the thing became obsolete.
“The right of the people to “keep and bear Arms” is there for the purpose of allowing a “well regulated Militia”.”
That seems to me to be an extraordinarily dopey way of interpreting the words of the 2nd Amendment. The Amendment doesn’t ESTABLISH the right, the Amendment clearly states that right ALREADY EXISTS (otherwise there would be no point to the phrase “the right … shall not be infringed”), it just reinforces the already-existing right because of the necessity to keep a well-regulated militia.
In the English tradition, which the American tradition took over, HUMAN BEINGS HAVE ALL THE RIGHTS THERE ARE, given by nature (or by God, depending on how you look at it) – the laws, constitutions and amendments, simply specify qualifications and exceptions.
This is of a piece with the liberal idea of the presumption of innocence. The basic idea, the core idea of liberalism, is that people are free to do what they will, so long as they don’t infringe others’ rights to the same freedom, IOW don’t do harm with their freedom.
Thanks for the dopey adjective; I really appreciate it. But, sadly, it’s a Bill of Rights meant to be an appendix to the Constitution to ENSURE THAT THESE RIGHTS ARE PRESERVED. That’s a distinction without a difference. And my point is the same: this “right” is now outmoded, and we don’t need the second amendment. I suppose it’s a core idea of liberalism that my neighbor should be allowed to have nukes, automatic weapons, grenades, and a Sherman tank–so long as they don’t hurt anybody with them. LOL.
I suggest you read the commenting rules.
Few things are as bootless as debating gun control, but …
I think your rejoinder misses the mark. The point surely, and the basis for any argument that guns should be banned, is that the *threat* such weapons represents is itself a tangible and direct harm. Mr Stewart says liberalism demands we allow people their possession unless that possession infringes upon others. He is right in that claim. He is wrong that there is no infringement.
A thought experiment is to consider some disease. I should be free to deliberately contract a disease as long as it is not transmissible. My gout is my own, let me be. But it seems clear that I should not be allowed to infect myself with small-pox, even if at the time I do I have infected no-one else. The threat that I then present is itself the infringement. Threats can be harm if they are plausible, serious, and not easily averted.
Google, bing, etc. AR15+rubber band very scary videos and why such weapons should be outlawed.
Too bad we need mass shootings to remind us of the daily tragedies that occur throughout the U.S. Great graphics here:
http://tinyurl.com/y8dyl6s2
(NYT)
In the interest of having a perhaps achievable goal, I’m not for banning (nearly) all guns. However, I think we immediately need confirmation of the ban on automatic weapons and silencers, a ban on bump stocks, and (after dealing with apparently hairy issues of definition) a ban on semi-automatic weapons.
Other regulations we could use now: Requirements for trigger guards on all guns not in immediate use, and all gun owners required to own at least as many trigger guards that fit his guns as he has guns. Requirements that all gun shops offer “smart” guns that can only be fired by one or a few people.
And use that extra billion or so the military just got for a massive gun buy-back (all guns).
For a long time I’ve felt that the most effective means of achieving meaningful gun control would be to eliminate tort protections from gun and accessory manufacturers. Imagine if Colt had to face the kinds of lawsuits that ladder makers endure.
Second would be to restrict long gun magazine size to 5 rounds. With that limit one could argue that detachable magazines for long guns would be unnecessary.
Three, prohibit the sale and possession of any firearm derived from a military grade weapon or its core mechanism (enforceable through patent examinations, for example).