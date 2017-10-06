Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday, October 6, 2016: National Noodle Day. Today the weather will be cloudy in Chicago with a chance of rain, but with a temperate high of 22° C (71° F)—still on the warm side for fall. I continue to look for my duck Honey every day, but my whistles to her are in vain. I wonder were she is. I suppose I’ll put the cup of mealworms I carry down to the pond three times a day back in the mother bag, hoping to feed her come spring.

It’s not much of a day for history. It was on this day in 1723 when Benjamin Franklin arrived in Philadelphia at age 17, having run away from his home in Boston. Legend has it that he was carrying a loaf of bread, but it wasn’t a loaf. Here’s his account:

I have been the more particular in this description of my journey, and shall be so of my first entry into that city, that you may in your mind compare such unlikely beginnings with the figure I have since made there. I was in my working dress, my best cloaths being to come round by sea. I was dirty from my journey; my pockets were stuff’d out with shirts and stockings, and I knew no soul nor where to look for lodging. I was fatigued with travelling, rowing, and want of rest, I was very hungry; and my whole stock of cash consisted of a Dutch dollar, and about a shilling in copper. The latter I gave the people of the boat for my passage, who at first refus’d it, on account of my rowing; but I insisted on their taking it. A man being sometimes more generous when he has but a little money than when he has plenty, perhaps thro’ fear of being thought to have but little. Then I walked up the street, gazing about till near the market-house I met a boy with bread. I had made many a meal on bread, and, inquiring where he got it, I went immediately to the baker’s he directed me to, in Secondstreet, and ask’d for bisket, intending such as we had in Boston; but they, it seems, were not made in Philadelphia. Then I asked for a three-penny loaf, and was told they had none such. So not considering or knowing the difference of money, and the greater cheapness nor the names of his bread, I made him give me three-penny worth of any sort. He gave me, accordingly, three great puffy rolls. I was surpriz’d at the quantity, but took it, and, having no room in my pockets, walk’d off with a roll under each arm, and eating the other.

On this day in 1927, the first famous “talkie” (talking movie) opened: The Jazz Singer starring Al Jolsen. The plot (from Wikipedia):

The film depicts the fictional story of Jakie Rabinowitz, a young man who defies the traditions of his devout Jewish family. After singing popular tunes in a beer garden he is punished by his father, a hazzan (cantor), prompting Jakie to run away from home. Some years later, now calling himself Jack Robin, he has become a talented jazz singer. He attempts to build a career as an entertainer but his professional ambitions ultimately come into conflict with the demands of his home and heritage.

Here’s his first song in the movie, which was only partly a “talkie”:

On October 6, 1981, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was assassinated by Islamic extremists. Finally, on this day ten years ago, Jason Lewis became the first person to travel around the world on his own power, using kayaks, boats, bicycles, and rollerblades. It took him 13 years to complete the journey.

Notables born on October 6 include Jenny Lind (1820), George Westinghouse (1846), Le Corbusier (1887) Willy Merkl (1900, died in 1934 climbing Nanga Parbat), Carole Lombard (1908; died at 33 in a plane crash), Thor Heyerdahl (1914) and Melvyn Bragg (1939). Those who died on this day include Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1892), Elizabeth Bishop (1979), Anwar Sadat (see above), Nelson Riddle (1985), Johnny Vander Meer (1997; he holds a baseball record that has never been bested—do you know what it is?) and J. J. C. Smart (2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is stunned and stupefied:

Hili: OMG! A: What’s that? Hili: A flying saucer with cream.

In Poliah:

Hili: OMG!

Ja: Co takiego?

Hili: Latający talerz ze śmietanką.

