Thursday: Hili dialogue

Yesterday on the “pet peeve” thread, which to my surprise got over 340 comments, a reader noted that one big pet peeve was someone greeting you with “Good morning.” But I have to do it here; the laws of physics decree it. So, good morning on Thursday, October 5, 2017. There’s a lot to write about today, but I have shoulder therapy and other tasks, so I’ll do my best. Be aware that one post is about the cleverness of raccoons. It’s National Apple Betty Day, also known as apple cobbler, and I’m told it was one of the Reagans’ favorite desserts in the White House. If you know how this dish got its name, please enlighten us below. The Harvest Moon (an October full moon) will be at its peak this evening, though it looks mighty fine right now (I saw it walking to work). It’s also World Teachers’ Day, so if you’ve learned anything on this site, go into in your wallet, find those green pieces of paper with pictures of Andrew Jackson on them, and send them along.

On this day in 1793, during the French Revolution, Christianity was disestablished in France. Those who opposed this, of course, were espousing antidisestablishmentarianism, a word my father taught me when I was young. On October 5, 1877, Chief Joseph surrendered his Nez Perce band of Native Americans to General Nelson A. Miles. It was a sad day, but the troubles were just beginning for that tribe. On this day in 1938, the Nazis invalidated all the passports of the Jews. On October 5, 1944, women acquired the right to vote in France; I had no idea it was that late. On this day in 1962, The Beatles’ first single, “Love Me Do” on side A and “P.S. I Love You” on side B, was released in the United Kingdom. On October 5, 1970, PBS (the Public Broadcasting System) was founded; I hope you’re watching the “Vietnam” series right now, as it’s very good. And: First Canadian in Space Day; on October 5, 1984, Marc Garneau, aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, became the first Canadian in space. Also on the ship were rations of freeze-dried poutine and Tim Hortons donuts, which Garneau requested. Finally, in this day in 2001, Barry Bonds broke the all-time home run record for a single season, poling numbers 71 and 72 for the San Francisco Giants; he went on to hit one more, setting a record of 73 that hasn’t been surpassed.

Notables born on this day include Jonathan Edwards (1703), Francis Peyton Rous (1879), Larry Fine of the Three Stooges and Ray Kroc of McDonald’s (both 1902), Willi Unsoeld (1926), Steve Miller (1943; one of the worst rock performers of our time), Maya Lin (1959; see her in the penultimate episode of “The Vietnam War”), our own Website Physicist™ Sean M. Carroll (1966), and Kate Winslet (1975). Those who died on October 5 include Tecumseh (1813), Louis Brandeis (1941), Nobel Laureate Lars Onsager (1976; he was responsible for having me kicked out of my dorm at The Rockefeller University, but that’s another story), Rodney Dangerfield (2004, died without respect) and Bert Jansch and Steve Jobs (both 2011).

Here’s one of my favorite Burt Jansch songs:

Oh hell, here’s another:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has apparently heard of Chairman Meow:

Hili: Do not disturb. A: Why not? Hili: I’m preparing for a Great Leap Forward.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie przeszkadzaj.

Ja: W czym?

Hili: Szykuję się do Wielkiego Skoku.

Matthew sent this tweet in which life imitates art: the rabbit/bird illusion:

Cannot get over this being the real life bird/rabbit illusion pic.twitter.com/vFuewJyYNV — Caz (@CaraCompass) March 24, 2017

And three tweets pinched from Heather Hastie. First, a cat selfie gone wrong:

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a picture that so fully summed up what it is to be a cat owner. pic.twitter.com/UNyMTSMM3K — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) October 5, 2017

And two kakapo tweets; I guess they’re reducing inbreeding on the island. I wish Dr. Andrew Digby would take pity on me and invite me to the kakapo island:

Blades was too successful on Whenua Hou, with 19 living offspring. So we voted him off the island! #kakapo #conservation pic.twitter.com/U5Qyw3bDeF — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 1, 2017

Poor Jimmy!!!

We don't want a few males dominating breeding – bad for #kakapo #genetic diversity. Some males, like Jimmy, have never bred. #conservation pic.twitter.com/rYG5UbcRgO — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) October 1, 2017