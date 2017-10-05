I implore you to send in your good photos. I have a backlog but it’s getting thin. Today we have some Darwin-themed photos from reader Terry, who wrote these notes (ID the plants if you know them):

My wife and I celebrated 30 years married this year, and back in July we stayed in Dover Castle for a couple of days – bliss. Being pretty close to Down House we took the opportunity to tour Darwin’s beautiful home and explore the garden. Attached are some lovely shots of Bees among the flowers.

From reader Tom Carrolan: “Swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata). At first light!

From reader Bob Felton (ID needed):

This is the view outside my bedroom window this morning, in Youngsville, North Carolina, about 20-feet above the ground … breakfast is about 2-inches long …I have no idea what kind of spider that is, or what the correct name of the green thing he is eating is, either. Sorry.

And from reader James Thompson, a bison (Bison bison) photographed a few days after the eclipse in Yellowstone National Park:

I noticed that Bison aren’t always in the herd. Saw a number of these guys wandering by themselves. One came out of trees and I almost hit him.