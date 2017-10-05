Ishiguro nabs literature Nobel

This morning, novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, and I have to say that it’s well deserved. Having read two of his novels (Never Let Me Go and The Remains of the Day, both made into superb movies), I think he deserves the Prize for those alone; and I must read some of his other works.
If you haven’t seen the official announcement of a Nobel, here’s Ishiguro’s this morning; the formal announcement, in Swedish, starts at 15:00. I think you’ll understand the important words. And there’s an interview with Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Academy, starting at 22:50. She mentions her two favorite Ishiguro novels.
Here’s the brief press release; I suspect that more details will be posted soon:
And a happy man:
I’m waiting to see whether a guy of Japanese birth and extraction writing such well tuned “English” novels will be accused of cultural appropriation….
The Remains of the Day was a superb film,I must admit I haven’t read any of his Novels,and that will have to be rectified in the future.