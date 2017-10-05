Ishiguro nabs literature Nobel

This morning, novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, and I have to say that it’s well deserved. Having read two of his novels (Never Let Me Go and The Remains of the Day, both made into superb movies), I think he deserves the Prize for those alone; and I must read some of his other works.

If you haven’t seen the official announcement of a Nobel, here’s Ishiguro’s this morning; the formal announcement, in Swedish, starts at 15:00. I think you’ll understand the important words.  And there’s an interview with Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Academy, starting at 22:50. She mentions her two favorite Ishiguro novels.

Here’s the brief press release; I suspect that more details will be posted soon:

And a happy man:

Kazuo Ishiguro

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 5, 2017 at 7:00 am and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Simon Hayward
    Posted October 5, 2017 at 7:14 am | Permalink

    I’m waiting to see whether a guy of Japanese birth and extraction writing such well tuned “English” novels will be accused of cultural appropriation….

    Reply
  2. Mike
    Posted October 5, 2017 at 7:15 am | Permalink

    The Remains of the Day was a superb film,I must admit I haven’t read any of his Novels,and that will have to be rectified in the future.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: