A really dumb tweet about guns and a good answer

Here’s something that appeared on my Facebook feed: a tw**t by Fox Business and a response by someone pointing out the flaws. There’s one more difference between trucks, and guns, though. Trucks are not designed or built with the aim of hurting people, while assault weapons are. If we banned trucks, everything would come to a standstill. If we banned guns except for the police, we wouldn’t see much of a difference.

I’m sad because I already hear the calls for gun control dying out. They’re stimulated by mass murders, and then, after nothing happens, people go on to other things. We will not see meaningful gun control in America during my lifetime.

Finally, why haven’t they banned the sale of those devices that easily convert semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic ones (“bumps”, I think they call them). If the sale of new automatic weapons is illegal, which it is, why is it legal to sell devices that convert legal guns into illegal ones.

Here’s a bump (part of a gunstock) ordered legally for $99 from Bump Fire Systems; see how easy it is to install?