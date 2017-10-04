Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s October 4, 2017, and Wednesday. It’s National Taco Day, and as I recall, yesterday was National Soft Taco Day. Somehow I sense the hand of Big Taco behind this. It’s also World Animal Day, to celebrate and raise the status of animals around the world. Remember, they were here before us, so make a donation to their welfare if you have a few bucks. These organizations have the highest four-star rating from Charity Navigator:

On this day in 1582, Pope Gregory XIII implemented his eponymous calendar. According to Wikipedia, “In Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain, October 4 of this year is followed directly by October 15.” Imagine all the appointments that were missed! In 1883, this day marked the first run of the Orient Express. On October 4, 1927, Gutzon Borglum began sculpting Mount Rushmore. The sculpturing continued after Borglum’s death, but ran out of steam in 1941, and it’s still not finished, for each President was supposed to be carved from head to waist. Do you know how many Presidents are on it, and who they were?

On this day in 1957, the Russians launched Sputnik 1, the first human-made satellite to orbit the Earth, and it caused huge consternation in the U.S.—the fear that we were falling behind the Russians scientifically (and militarily). I remember that well. And exactly 11 years ago on this day, Julian Assange launched Wikileaks.

Notables born on this day include the underrated painter Jean-François Millet (1814), Frederick Remington (1861), Damon Runyon (1880), Buster Keaton (1895), H. Rap Brown (1943), and Alicia Silverstone (1976). Those who died on October 4 include Rembrandt (1669), Max Planck (1947), Henrietta Lacks (1951), Janis Joplin (1970), Anne Sexton (1974), and Glenn Gould (1982; he was just 50). In honor of our two painters, here is a lovely Millet and a wonderful Rembrandt etching:

Millet: La Baratteuse (The Churner). 1866-1868:

And Rembrandt: The Virgin and Child with a Cat (1654):



Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pondering extraterrestrial life:

Hili: Are there other cats out in the Universe? A: Up until now no meowing has been heard.

A cartoon tweeted by the American Atheists:

Finally, how about a nice Rousseau to symbolize our relationship to animals (or what it should be) on World Animal Day. This is “The Dream”: