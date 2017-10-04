US votes against UN resolution banning the capricious and discriminatory use of the death penalty; vote widely misinterpreted by the Left

I’m seeing all kinds of “memes”, like this one on Facebook, about the U.S.’s vote (see also here) against a UN Human Rights Council measure that called for ending the capricious application of the death penalty and its use on juveniles, gays, blasphemers, adulterers, and those who are mentally handicapped:

In fact, while the measure (which you can see here), does call for member states to stop using the death penalty as punishment for apostasy, blasphemy, adultery, and homosexuality, the measure went far beyond that, in a way that explains why the U.S. voted against it. But I first have to say that I think the U.S. shouldn’t have voted against it, and I deplore Nikki Haley’s vote.

Here’s some of what the measure recommended; the part that everybody’s singling out is provision 6 (my emphasis):

1. Urges all States to protect the rights of persons facing the death penalty and other affected persons by complying with their international obligations, including the rights to equality and non-discrimination; 2. Calls upon States that have not yet acceded to or ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights aiming at the abolition of the death penalty to consider doing so; 3. Calls upon States that have not yet abolished the death penalty to ensure that it is not applied on the basis of discriminatory laws or as a result of discriminatory or arbitrary application of the law; 4. Calls upon States to ensure that all accused persons, in particular poor and economically vulnerable persons, can exercise their rights related to equal access to justice, to ensure adequate, qualified and effective legal representation at every stage of civil and criminal proceedings in capital punishment cases through effective legal aid, and to ensure that those facing the death penalty can exercise their right to seek pardon or commutation of their death sentence; 5. Urges States that have not yet abolished the death penalty to ensure that the death penalty is not applied against persons with mental or intellectual disabilities and persons below 18 years of age at the time of the commission of the crime, as well as pregnant women; 6. Also urges States that have not yet abolished the death penalty to ensure that it is not imposed as a sanction for specific forms of conduct such as apostasy, blasphemy, adultery and consensual same-sex relations; A/HRC/36/L.6 4 7. Calls upon States to comply with their obligations under article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and to inform foreign nationals of their right to contact the relevant consular post; 8. Also calls upon States to undertake further studies to identify the underlying factors that contribute to the substantial racial and ethnic bias in the application of the death penalty, where they exist, with a view to developing effective strategies aimed at eliminating such discriminatory practices; 9. Calls upon States that have not yet abolished the death penalty to make available relevant information, disaggregated by gender, age, nationality and other applicable criteria, with regard to their use of the death penalty, inter alia, the charges, number of persons sentenced to death, the number of persons on death row, the number of executions carried out and the number of death sentences reversed, commuted on appeal or in which amnesty or pardon has been granted, as well as information on any scheduled execution, which can contribute to possible informed and transparent national and international debates, including on the obligations of States with regard to the use of the death penalty; 10. Requests the Secretary-General to dedicate the 2019 supplement to his quinquennial report on capital punishment to the consequences arising at various stages of the imposition and application of the death penalty on the enjoyment of the human rights of persons facing the death penalty and other affected persons, paying specific attention to the impact of the resumption of the use of the death penalty on human rights, and to present it to the Human Rights Council at its forty-second session;

There are 47 countries on the Human Rights Council, and 27 voted in favor of this resolution (nonbinding of course), while 13 voted against. Those against were these: Botswana, Burundi, Egypt, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, China, India, Iraq, Japan, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Seven countries abstained: Cuba, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, Tunisia, Nigeria, and Kenya. Here’s the overall vote:

But as you see from the measure, most of it is about countries not applying the death penalty in a capricious way, ensuring that those accused have reasonable and consistent rights, and ensuring that it is not applied in a discriminatory fashion or against those who are mentally deficient or underage. (When the Supreme Court outlawed the death penalty in 1972, it was because capital punishment was inconsistently applied, and, said some judges, given preferentially to black people. Capital punishment was reinstated in the US four years later.) One could easily have made a meme saying that “Nikki Haley voted in favor of the death penalty for juveniles.”

Finally, note that the measure doesn’t call for ending the death penalty, and in that sense it didn’t go far enough. No civilized country should be executing criminals.

As you may know from reading here, I’m opposed to the death penalty in general, so yes, I think the U.S. should have supported this resolution. But it didn’t vote against it, as some maintain, because we wanted the right to execute gay people, adulterers, or blasphemers. We don’t: those are not crimes in America. The US voted against this resolution—as the Obama administration voted against a similar but not identical resolution—because it implies a moratorium on the death penalty, and the death penalty is legal in America. We were voting against the penalty as a whole, not advocating its use against gays, blasphemers, and so on. As NBC News reports:

In a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert explained why the U.S. voted against the resolution. “We voted against that resolution because of broader concerns with the resolution’s approach in condemning the death penalty in all circumstances,” Nauert said. “The United States unequivocally condemns the application of the death penalty for conduct such as homosexuality, blasphemy, adultery, and apostasy. We do not consider such conduct appropriate for criminalization.”

Even gay rights advocates are calling out the misconception propagated in the meme above:

Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, a global LGBTQ human rights organization, acknowledged the U.S. vote on the U.N. resolution was misconstrued. “There’s been some misreporting and misconceptions,” Stern told NBC News. “The U.S. always opposes this death penalty resolution, because it makes reference to a global moratorium on the death penalty. For both Obama and Trump, so long as the death penalty is legal in the U.S., it takes this position.” “OutRight will call out the Trump administration on its many rights violations, its many abuses of power from LGBTI violations to xenophobia, but this particular instance is not an example of a contraction of support on LGBTI rights,” Stern continued. “It would be a mistake to interpret its opposition to a death penalty resolution to a change in policy.”

This is another example of a kneejerk reaction against something that people haven’t bothered to read—or understand. Yes, we should have voted the other way, but for other reasons, as being gay is not a crime (much less a capital crime) in America. So, Facebook posters, be aware of the real reason Haley voted against the resolution.