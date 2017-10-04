Tiny owl asks for pats, and bonus bobcat mom with kittens

Two animal videos to end a long, overcast day.

From YouTube: “My pet owl Nicha loves to play and for me to show her attention.”

Matthew sent this wonderful trailcam video of a mother bobcat and her two bouncy kittens:

  1. gravelinspector-Aidan
    And there I was wondering if @plutokiller had his day in the sun.

    His bobcat-water-er has bears now. Mother and cubs.

  2. Ed Collins
    Cute owl, although he does appear to be tied in place.

