Tiny owl asks for pats, and bonus bobcat mom with kittens

Two animal videos to end a long, overcast day.
From YouTube: “My pet owl Nicha loves to play and for me to show her attention.”
Matthew sent this wonderful trailcam video of a mother bobcat and her two bouncy kittens:
Have about 50 trailcam videos to upload this morning – unbelievable captures!https://t.co/eZA9PM6VIk pic.twitter.com/a6a739t7UP
And there I was wondering if @plutokiller had his day in the sun.
His bobcat-water-er has bears now. Mother and cubs.
Cute owl, although he does appear to be tied in place.