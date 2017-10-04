Tiny owl asks for pats, and bonus bobcat mom with kittens

Two animal videos to end a long, overcast day.

From YouTube: “My pet owl Nicha loves to play and for me to show her attention.”

Matthew sent this wonderful trailcam video of a mother bobcat and her two bouncy kittens:

Have about 50 trailcam videos to upload this morning – unbelievable captures!https://t.co/eZA9PM6VIk pic.twitter.com/a6a739t7UP — Trailcampro (@Trailcampro) October 4, 2017