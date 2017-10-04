As it’s World Animal Day, I’ll give the honor of posting animals to regular Stephen Barnard, who has perhaps sent us the most photos of beasts. Today we have a passel of red-tailed hawks:
These Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis) were glowering at each other. One flew up to a tree, and as I was photographing him I saw him flinch, so I pressed the shutter button and held it down. Happy accident.
Great!
Very cool shots Stephen! What a place you live in! 🙂
Really exciting photography! What a great catch!
Very nice photos. They are just like us, always looking for that next meal.