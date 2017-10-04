Readers’ wildlife photos

As it’s World Animal Day, I’ll give the honor of posting animals to regular Stephen Barnard, who has perhaps sent us the most photos of beasts. Today we have a passel of red-tailed hawks:

These Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis) were glowering at each other. One flew up to a tree, and as I was photographing him I saw him flinch, so I pressed the shutter button and held it down. Happy accident.

 
4 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 4, 2017 at 8:18 am | Permalink

    Great!

    Reply
  2. jblilie
    Posted October 4, 2017 at 8:20 am | Permalink

    Very cool shots Stephen! What a place you live in! 🙂

    Reply
  3. Debbie Coplan
    Posted October 4, 2017 at 8:23 am | Permalink

    Really exciting photography! What a great catch!

    Reply
  4. Randy schenck
    Posted October 4, 2017 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    Very nice photos. They are just like us, always looking for that next meal.

    Reply

