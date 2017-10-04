Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ driving

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “deer”, deals with the new law allowing women in Saudi Arabia to drive. The author sent a note with his email:

You may have heard that Saudi Arabia is finally going to let women get a driving licence. Well, don’t get too excited.

I read the link, which sort of poo-poos this change, but I don’t see any valid criticism. At any rate, the cartoon, which is mildly amusing but not as funny as usual:

  drbobdrbob2
    So the government is going to allow Saudi women get a driver’s license and drive. The question remains: will their husbands allow it?

