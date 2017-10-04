A book recommendation: “Unwanted Advances” by Laura Kipnis

I recently wrote about the mess that resulted when the Obama administration (the Office of Civil Rights) sent its “Dear Colleague” letter to American colleges, in effect telling them that all cases of sexual assault and harassment on campuses should be adjudicated by a “preponderance of evidence” standard: if it’s more likely than not that the accuser is right, then the accused is to be found guilty. Since there are no uniform standards about how to conduct hearings, and the accused is often denied due process, and because “preponderance of evidence” is often construed as simply “believe the accuser,” it’s resulted in a mess, with palpably innocent people (usually men) kicked out of school (sometimes on the testimony of third parties), and a rash of lawsuits against colleges.

I wrote about the Title IX mess not long ago, and ask readers to decide what standards of evidence to use, putting up a poll about how to adjudicate campus sexual assaults. Here are the results of that poll, which clearly show that readers think these things should be handled by the police and the courts:

I’ve just finished a new book by Laura Kipnis (a professor of filmmaking at nearby Northwestern University): Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus, which I recommend highly (it’s a short 239 pages). It has three parts: the recounting of how Peter Ludlow, a philosophy professor at Northwestern, was drummed out of his job (he resigned in 2015) after two students (a grad student and an undergrad, neither of them his students), who had consensual sexual relations with him, later turned on him and accused him of raping them. Kipnis, whose feminist bona fides are unquestionable, investigated the story in minute detail, and found out that there were holes in the women’s stories so big you could drive a Mack truck through them. There was no way Ludlow was guilty of what he was accused of (he may have exercised bad judgment in having affairs with grad students, but that wasn’t against the rules), but he was put through hell, drained of money by having to hire lawyers, and now, jobless, lives in Mexico. By all accounts he was a terrific professor.

In a 2015 article in The Chronicle of Higher Education, “Sexual paranoia strikes academe,” Kipnis wrote about the sexual paranoia that this and similar cases have produced on campuses. She referred to the Ludlow accusations, but didn’t name names, and gave only a very brief description lacking details. Nevertheless, on the basis of that account Kipnis herself was subjected to a Title IX investigation, which she wrote about in the same venue as “My title IX inquisition“. She describes how she was sued, twice, not for sexually harassing anyone, but simply writing an essay that supposedly defamed one of the students (names weren’t named, and she just said the student “dated” the professor), as well as supposedly creating a “chilling atmosphere for reporting sexual assault” by merely writing an essay about the problem.

Kipnis was cleared of her charges, but Ludlow wasn’t, and it’s pretty clear from Kipnis’s reporting that he was innocent of the charges. Northwestern comes off looking pretty bad, but so would many colleges who conduct these inquisitions if they had a fearless person like Kipnis who isn’t afraid to report on them. (She’s very hard on her own university.)

In the last bit of the book, Kipnis gives her own prescriptions for how to solve the problem, which includes stopping infantilizing women and assuming they have no power in relationships, getting rid of general sexual harassment training, which doesn’t seem to work (I wasn’t aware of that), teaching women how to deal with come-ons, both verbally and physically (this is a no-no since it’s said to “blame the victim”), and, of course, to recognize that sexual relationships in college, particularly when alcohol is involved, are murky areas for law. During my college years, if anyone who had sex while intoxicated were guilty of rape, we’d have all been jailed. (The men, of course, are invariably the ones to blame for this.) Nevertheless, Kipnis does recognize the different behavior of males and females, with men often predatory on women. Her main point is that the issue is very complex, that we need to discuss it instead of making people shut up, and, as a feminist, she’s irked that the new campus climate infantilizes women, taking away their agency and, in fact, stifling efforts to give them the agency that feminism demands.

Here’s one quote from the book (p. 141) describing the emails she got after her first essay was published:

“Among other things, I learned that professors, even at major research universities, now routinely avoid discussing subjects in class that might raise hackles. A well-known sociologist wrote that he no longer lectures n abortion. I spoke to an Ivy League law professor whose students won’t attend lectures about rape law. Someone who’d written a book about incest in her own family described being confronted in class by a student furious with her for discussing the book. A tenured female professor on my campus wrote about lying awake at night worrying that some stray remark of hers might lead to student complaints, social media campaigns, eventual job loss, and her bing unable to support her child. I thought at the time that she was exaggerating, but that was before I learned I myself was a Title IX respondent.”

The book is written extraordinarily well, and Kipnis doesn’t shy away from revealing details of her personal life. I recommend it highly, and consider it must reading for all campus administrators and Title IX officers.

Here’s Kipnis giving a 20-minute interview on how Title IX has criminalized sex: