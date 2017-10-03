“What Does It Take (To Win Your Love)”

I’m just wondering whether this song, here performed live on “Late Night” 16 years after Junior Walker recorded it, would resonate at all with someone who’s now about eighteen. Would they get juiced at the saxophone solos? Would it make them want to get up and dance? Would they recognize its greatness? Or would they prefer Taylor Swift?

He’s gonna blow for you:

 

  1. Austin Johnson
    Great performance, I’m 23 and love this kind of music.

  2. alexandra Moffat
    It is super – but that may be a bad sign for an 18 year old since I’m 89. Or does it mean that the music is timeless?

