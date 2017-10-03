Tuesday: Hili dialogue

First, two notes about deaths: The toll in the Las Vegas shootings has reached 59 dead and more than 520 people wounded. The weapon, as you could tell from its sound, was either an automatic rifle (fires continuously when you pull the trigger) or had been converted to one. Sales of automatic weapons are illegal in the U.S., but you can apparently buy legal kits online to convert semiautomatics to automatics. Those kits should be banned, and there’s no valid reason not to do so. I share the feelings of Steve Israel, former Congressman from New York, in his despairing op-ed in today’s New York Times, “Nothing will change after the Las Vegas shooting.” Be prepared for the NRA’s ad defending gun ownership, which will appear after a few days of judicious silence.

And Tom Petty did die, but only at 10:40 last night Chicago time, so he was indeed still alive (but almost certainly brain dead) when the first reports of his death were issued. A sad loss for the rock world.

Posting will be light today as I am showing a visitor around campus.

Now: Good morning; it’s October 3, 2017. It’s National Soft Taco Day as well as German Unity Day, celebrating the reunification of that country in 1990.

On October 3, 1789, George Washington proclaimed America’s first Thanksgiving day, always the fourth Thursday in November. On this day in 1849, Edgar Allen Poe, surely suffering from alcoholism, was found lying delirious in a Baltimore gutter; he died four days later. On this day in 1942, the Germans had their first successful launch of a V-2 /A4-rocket from Peenemünde, Germany. Attaining an altitude over over 84 km (52 miles), it was, according to Wikipedia, the first man-made object to reach space. But space is now conventionally defined as 100 km above Earth’s surface, so Wikipedia is wrong about at least one of these two claims.

On this day in 1995, O. J. Simpson was acquitted of murder in his trial for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Everyone was watching the verdict, including all of us in the lab. He was guilty, I claim, but the jury was confused. The Juice now loose again, and will enjoy a lavish lifestyle despite the huge civil judgment against him brought by the Goldman family.

Those who were born on October 3 include Eleonora Duse (1858), Pierre Bonnard (1867), Thomas Wolfe (1900), Gore Vidal (1925), Lindsey Buckingham (1949), Al Sharpton (1954) and Gwen Stefani (1969). Notables who died on this day include Francis of Assisi (1226), Myles Standish (1658), and Woody Guthrie (1967).

Thomas Wolfe, as many of you know, is one of my favorite writers. Here’s a photo (he was quite tall):

Here’s a nice Bonnard: Le Chat Blanc (1894):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is messing with her mattress. Poor Cyrus!

A: Hili, what are you up to? Hili: Shh, I’m about to scare Cyrus.

Out in Winnipeg, Gus is washing his ear—or what’s left of it.

Grania sent a cat tw**t. What is that treat it grabs?



Here are two tweets put up by Heather Hastie; she posted this first one herself, and it makes a lot of sense:

Buying a gun vs getting an abortion. pic.twitter.com/WMA1LZ5P5v — Heather's Homilies (@HeatherHastie) October 2, 2017

And a sweet feline Romeo and Juliet story: tomcat walks over spikes to get to his inamorata:

This is the most romantic thing I've seen all day pic.twitter.com/Dm7DhH6PjY — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) October 3, 2017

Finally, the darling of HuffPo tells us all what the Las Vegas shooting was really about:

No way not to politicize this tragedy. It's about gender & race as well as access to guns. Considering it random is comforting & dangerous. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2017