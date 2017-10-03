Again, I ask for photos, though I do have a decent backlog.

Reader Susan Heller sent me these photos, taken in the Anza-Borrego desert, back in March, but I lost her email until last weekend. It was a good year for desert flowers in the American southwest, and she documents it. I always wondered, when I saw a rare bloom in Death Valley (not more than once every one or two decades) where the insects came from that were out pollinating the flowers. How did they know there was a bloom? After all, they can’t survive anywhere where there isn’t a regular bloom, and they can’t fly a hundred miles to sip some nectar. Readers?

Susan’s introduction: “I spent a lovely day in the desert checking out the wildflowers in different areas: it’s a super bloom this year. Enjoy!”

Readers able to identify the plants and insects, please do so.