Nobel Prize in physics goes to three for discovering gravity waves

As several readers guessed two days ago, this year’s Nobel Prize for Physics went to Rainer Weiss of MIT, and to Kip Thorne and Barry Barish of CalTech, for detecting gravity waves. (Weiss gets half the dosh, the other two a quarter each.) That discovery happened only a year and a half ago, and that makes this award unusually soon. But the achievement was remarkable (the instrumentation alone defies belief) and the result is solid. These waves were predicted long ago by Einstein, but until now nobody had a way of finding them, as their effect is tiny. The New York Times has a good article on the achievement, and the Karolinska Institute’s citation is here.

And here’s the three winners, all over 80 or pushing that age. Congrats!

Tomorrow is the Chemistry prize, Thursday the Literature prize (always a hard one to guess), Friday’s the Peace prize, and Monday is the bogus Economics prize. Remember, there is a contest about this, and if you guessed one of these guys, or any of the biology winners (only one person needed to be named), you’re still in. If you haven’t guessed yet, you can do any combination of chemistry, literature, peace, and economics, guessing at least one person per subject (two subjects required). Guesses have to be made before the relevant prize is announced. The prize is two books.