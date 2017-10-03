Boomer the Cat breaks skateboarding record

Boomer is the housemate of Didga—both are awesomely trained Aussie cats who can do all kinds of tricks and also propel themselves on skateboards. I’ve posted on their exploits before (see here), but here’s a new one. Boomer has broken a world record! Owner Catmantoo gives this info:

Boomer attempts to BREAK his own Guinness World Record by skateboarding under 20 people’s legs, (He holds the record at 13) Follow on social media for lot’s more Boomer and Didga. FACEBOOK – http://tinyurl.com/pcwrjac INSTAGRAM – https://www.instagram.com/catmantoo FAQ’S: Visit my blog for FAQ about Didga, Boomer or myself – http://tinyurl.com/h67um92

Note how Boomer isn’t passively riding the board; he’s actually propelling it with his leg, like a human. AND, he’s a Bengal—my future cat.

Here’s Didga on his board. The trick with the d*g at the end is awesome.