Boomer the Cat breaks skateboarding record

Boomer is the housemate of Didga—both are awesomely trained Aussie cats who can do all kinds of tricks and also propel themselves on skateboards. I’ve posted on their exploits before (see here), but here’s a new one. Boomer has broken a world record! Owner Catmantoo gives this info:
Boomer attempts to BREAK his own Guinness World Record by skateboarding under 20 people’s legs, (He holds the record at 13) Follow on social media for lot’s more Boomer and Didga.
Note how Boomer isn’t passively riding the board; he’s actually propelling it with his leg, like a human. AND, he’s a Bengal—my future cat.
Here’s Didga on his board. The trick with the d*g at the end is awesome.
Love the Bengal cat. The cat in the second video looked like an actual skateboarder. So amazing. Both cats. I did a kickflip once in 8th grade when I tried out skateboarding. It was just the one year. It was the same year I tried snowboarding after skiing for three years. Still snowboard but might switch back to skiing for a bit.