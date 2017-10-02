Turkish schools ditch Darwin in favor of Muhammad

The new school year is about to start in Turkey, and, as I’ve reported before (here and here), the government has removed evolution from the secondary-school science curriculum—supposedly because it was (according to the head of the Board of Education) “debatable, controversial and too complicated for students.”

Nobody believes that malarkey. It was removed because it contradicts the Islamic doctrine of creation, especially of humans. Far more Muslims than Christians think their scripture should be read literally, and an IPSOS poll in 2010 found that, with respect to human origins, 60% of Turks believed that humans did not evolve from other apes but were created by God. That’s nearly 20% higher than in the U.S.

Wikipedia summarizes the government’s suppression of evolution education in Turkey (I’ve omitted the references, but you can get them at the link:

Following the 1980 Turkish coup d’état, the military leadership and subsequent governments promoted Islamicism to promote national unity, which eventually included translation and distribution of materials from the US Institute for Creation Research and creationist high-school textbooks. A survey published in 2008 found that about 25% of people in Turkey accepted evolution as an explanation for how life came to exist. In 2008, Richard Dawkins’ website was banned in Turkey; the ban was lifted in July 2011. As of 2009, creationism had become the government’s official position on origins. In 2009, the Turkish government agency Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), publisher of the popular Turkish science magazine Bilim ve Teknik (Science and Technology), was accused of stripping a cover story about the life and work of Charles Darwin from the March 2009 issue of the Council’s publication just before it went to press. The planned portrait of Darwin for the magazine’s cover was replaced and the editor of the magazine, Çiğdem Atakuman, claims that she was removed from her post. Most of the Turkish population expressed support for the censorship. In 2012, it was found that the government’s internet content filter, designed to prevent the public having access to pornographic websites, also blocked the words ‘evolution’ and ‘Darwin’ on one mode of the filter.

This has only continued under the Erdogan regime, which not only forbade the teaching of evolution before college, but has made a number of changes in schools favoring Islam. A new article in The Economist, “The decline of Turkish schools“, reports a number of disturbing changes that go beyond merely banning evolution (their quotes):

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has made clear on more than one occasion that he would like to bring up a “pious generation” of young Turks. He has made plenty of headway. The education ministry, says Feray Aytekin Aydogan, the head of a leftist teachers’ union, is working more closely than ever with Islamic NGOs and with the directorate of religious affairs. Attendance at so-called imam hatip schools, used to train Muslim preachers, has shot up from about 60,000 in 2002 to over 1.1m, or about a tenth of all public-school students. The government recently reduced the minimum population requirement for areas where such schools are allowed to open from 50,000 to 5,000. An earlier reform lowered the age at which children can enter them from 14 to ten.

From this year onwards, children as young as six will be taught the story of last summer’s abortive coup—presumably without including the mass purges and arrests that followed it. Imam hatip students, meanwhile, will study the concept of jihad. (The education ministry says the term, which can also refer to one’s personal struggle against sin, has been misused.) A module on the life of the Prophet Muhammad will teach the same pupils that Muslims should avoid marrying atheists, and that wives should obey their husbands. Schools are also becoming a target of Mr Erdogan’s mosque-building spree. A new rule requires that all new schools be equipped with prayer rooms, segregated by sex. “The interference of religion into education has never been as visible and as deep,” says Batuhan Aydagul of the Education Reform Initiative, a think-tank in Istanbul.

Last year Turkey fired 28,000 teachers supposedly linked to “terrorism,” and I’m betting that some of them were simply secularists who would teach evolution. As I’ve said repeatedly, Turkey, once a vibrant and largely secular country thanks to Atatürk, is slowly being squeezed into the Procrustean bed of Islam. Will we see it wind up like Iran, once too a country with substantial freedom of speech but now a theocracy? When will the hijab become mandatory in Turkey?

Turkey has far larger problems than creationism, of course, but it’s foolish to prevent school children from learning the truth about biology. Once again I offer to lecture in Turkey about the truth of evolution—if any schools are bold enough to have me. All I require is an air ticket and accommodation.

h/t: Barry