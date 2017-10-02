He was only 66, but, as CBS News reports, rocker Tom Petty died last night of cardiac arrest in his Malibu home. He played up to the end—his last concert was just a week ago with his ubiquitous band The Heartbreakers—and he’d been playing for 47 years.

I wasn’t a huge fan, not because I disliked his music but because I simply didn’t pay attention. Now I wish I would have. I saw him once, with the Traveling Wilburys, and there was so much talent onstage it was easy to miss him. At any rate, his music remains, and here’s one of his best songs, performed live with the only person who could do the vocals justice: Stevie Nicks. It was the only song on Nicks’s first solo album (Bella Donna) that she didn’t write.