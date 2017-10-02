Tom Petty died

He was only 66, but, as CBS News reports, rocker Tom Petty died last night of cardiac arrest in his Malibu home. He played up to the end—his last concert was just a week ago with his ubiquitous band The Heartbreakers—and he’d been playing for 47 years.

I wasn’t a huge fan, not because I disliked his music but because I simply didn’t pay attention. Now I wish I would have. I saw him once, with the Traveling Wilburys, and there was so much talent onstage it was easy to miss him. At any rate, his music remains, and here’s one of his best songs, performed live with the only person who could do the vocals justice: Stevie Nicks. It was the only song on Nicks’s first solo album (Bella Donna) that she didn’t write.

  1. mordacious1
    This just sucks. Not only a great musician, but a very good person .

  2. Diana MacPherson
    That’s too bad. I really liked Tom Petty – and so young!

  3. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    And a year younger than you and me. It’s depressing.

  4. Dragon
    My favorite Tom Petty song was Free Falling. He will be missed.

  5. Liz
    Sad news. Saw him in 2003 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in NJ. “American Girl” and “Don’t Come Around Here No More” are probably my favorites. I also like “End of the Line” with the Traveling Wilburys. He was a good songwriter.

