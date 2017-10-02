Monday: Hili dialogue

I wake up to find that more than 20 people have been killed in Las Vegas [UPDATE: CNN now reports 50 dead] and over 200 wounded, after a lone gunman—apparently a retired American guy—holed up in a hotel room with a gun and fired on people attending a big outdoor music concert. The man was killed by police. This was apparently a “lone wolf” act of unknown motivation, save that it wasn’t a terrorist attack like those last week in Edmonton and Marseilles. On the news this morning, I heard the man was using an assault weapon; these have been legal in the U.S. for the last 13 years. I won’t start your day with pictures of the dead, which you can see at the link, but that’s at least 20 50 people who leave behind husbands, wives, parents, children, and friends, all asking “why”? One answer is “because the government and courts think people should have guns.” And now the endless and fruitless debate over gun control will start again, and peter out until the next mass murder. If we can’t ban guns—or regulate them the way the British do—can we at least stop selling automatic weapons that have no purpose except to kill lots of other people? Naaah—forget it; this is America. As in the past, I’m sure that at least one reader will justify the possession of such weapons: what would you do, they say, if five burglars invade your home at once? It’s insanity.

There’s been a Nobel Prize awarded in Medicine & Physiology today, but I’ll defer that issue till later this morning.

It’s Monday again (October 2, 2017), and though it shouldn’t matter to a retired person, I always feel the Sunday Evening Dread creeping in the night before—just like when I was in school. It’s National World Farm Animals Day, and the site gives us this inspiring fact:

Goats and sheep don’t have teeth on their upper jaw. They have a hard palate that helps them grind their food.

Well, I’ll be! That I didn’t know. In India it’s Gandhi Jayanti, one of only four national holidays, and celebrating the birthday of you know who.

On this day in 1789, George Washington sent 12 amendments to the U.S. Constitution (including the first ten: The Bill of Rights) to the States for ratification. The approval of 3/4 of the states for the first ten amendments, making them law, was secured in 1791. In 1919, Woodrow Wilson, the President of the U.S., sustained a massive stroke, leaving him partly blind and paralyzed. This news was hidden from the public for a long time, and he continued to serve as President until 1921. On October 2, 1950, the first Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz was published. Here it is:

On this day in 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first African-American justice of the U. S. Supreme court, and a good justice he was.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is engaged in biological identification, but to no avail:

Hili: Do you know the name of this worm? Cyrus: No, it’s not my area of expertise.

In Polish:

Hili: Wiesz jak się ten robak nazywa?

Cyrus: Nie, to nie moja specjalność.

Here’s one more tweet put up by Heather Hastie , showing this year’s hatch of kakapo chicks in New Zealand. They’ll all be released after they’re taught how to act like flightless parrots (kakapo parents don’t do a very good job). Note the reduced wings:

#kakapo are expert climbers, and chicks need to learn. We give hand-reared chicks branches for climbing frames. #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/8O5gHYDhDV — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) September 27, 2017