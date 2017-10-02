Meermoggie

Six days ago I posted a photo of the tuxedo cat Sterling from staff member and reader Ken Elliott. Confined to the Cone of Shame after being neutered, Sterling was trying to scratch his head around the cone—in vain. Now, Sterling has apparently found a way to look upwards despite the cone, giving rise to the title Ken gave this post. His comment:
I wanted to share this with you simply because this little kitten is adorable. Today was Sterling’s last day in the cone and as you can see he has gotten somewhat used to it. He’s peering up the staircase at his staff, my daughter-in-law, to whom he is majorly attached
He may just be my favorite cat of all time.
It almost looks like a Cat Ballet.
Why would young Sterl have an itchy head (that had to be protected) when he had been neutered? Or is there something I don’t know about cats?
Be afraid, be vry afraid.