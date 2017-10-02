Matthew gets Nobel Prize prediction right—four years too early (and a contest)

Four years ago, during Nobel Prize Season, Matthew made a prediction on this site: the 2013 Prize for Medicine and Physiology would go to “Jeff Hall, Michael Rosbash and Mike Young for their work on discovering the mechanism by which ‘clock’ genes work.” Well, Matthew was wrong at the time, but, as the New York Times and other venues just announced, Matthew was, as he emailed me with pride, “four years too early.” For Hall, Roshbash, and Young are the precise triumverate who got the Prize this morning. The brief New York Times article is below, but I’ll reproduce Matthew’s post because it gives more information than does the Times (at least what I saw as I wrote this at 5:30 a.m.). The press release by the Karolinska Institut gives you a ton of information about the research on circadian rhythm genes.

The Times article:

And here’s what Matthew wrote in 2013:

It’s that time of year again. The next week will see pictures of cheerful looking middle-aged (or older) men (they will be mainly men) holding bottles of champagne and explaining work they did years ago which has just won them fame and fortune and a Nobel Prize. Some of them will have beards. Many of them will be from the USA. This much history tells us. What is more difficult to predict is WHO will win which prize, with the exception of physics which will presumably go to Higgs for his boson (pronounced bo-zon). First up (I think) is Physiology or Medicine, which is announced tomorrow. Here is my prediction: Jeff Hall, Michael Rosbash and Mike Young for their work on discovering the mechanism by which ‘clock’ genes work. They have won a series of major prizes over the last 18 months, and it seems inevitable that the Nobel Committee will soon be honouring them, so why not this year? These clock genes were first found in the insect Jerry and I study: Drosophila melanogaster. In 1971 Ron Konopka, working with the late Seymour Benzer, announced the discovery of a gene, which they called period, which changed the fly’s ‘circadian’ rhythm. Furthermore, Konopka and Benzer had made three mutants in this gene – one mutation made the clock tick slowly (per long) so the flies were on a 29 hour cycle, one made the clock tick fast (per short) so the flies were on a short cycle (19 hours ) and another was a null mutation in which the clock was broken and the flies had no rhythm. Through the 1980s and 90s, Hall, Rosbash and Young worked out how the fly biological clock works, and it soon became apparent that this is not only a clock in Drosophila – many of the key elements of the fly’s clock also function in other animals, including humans. To get a better idea of what the research entailed, here is a video in two parts explaining the research, which was made to mark the award of the Shaw Prize to the trio a few months ago. As you’ll see from the first video, Jeff Hall is an interesting character. Jeff is now retired, but even when he was active he was also a non-professional historian of the American Civil War, publishing a book about the battle of Gettysburg. He also has a reputation for being somewhat unpredictable; his Stockholm acceptance speech would no doubt be a gem.

JAC: As the original videos posted by Matthew have been removed from YouTube, I’ll put up a short video with Mike Rosbash, and one with Rosbash and Hall, both describing the research and its history. You can see the Shaw Prize lecture, in one part, at this site.

Now: a contest. Here are the schedule of awards for the next few days, also from the NYT:

■ The Nobel Prize in Physics will be announced on Tuesday in Sweden. ■ The Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday in Sweden. ■ The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday in Norway. ■ The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Science will be announced Oct. 9 in Sweden. ■ The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced at a later date.

Guess who will win in these five categories (you don’t have to guess for all of them. The first person to name at least one winner from two categories gets an autographed book (featuring a Nobel Prize Cat) AND a special book on ancient cat drawings. My guess is that nobody will win; people have a notoriously poor track record at guessing, especially in literature (who would have predicted Bob Dylan would win last year?). Put your guesses below (one set of guesses per customer). You are limited to three guesses for Physics and Chemistry, as the Prize can go to three people, but only one guess for Economics, Peace, and Literature, which have but one recipient.