If not now, when? Nicholas Kristof on guns

I don’t know if a lot of us are fans of Nicholas Kristof, but I suspect many of us will agree with his column in today’s New York Times, “Preventing future mass shootings like Las Vegas.” As he implies, the National Rifle Association, which I’ve long seen as Institutional Evil, will say “In this heated climate after a shooting, it’s the wrong time to discuss gun regulation.” But if not now, when? For one thing is certain: the righteous furor about a private citizen getting an assault rifle will die down after a while, only to be roused again when the next shooting takes place. Kristof gives us this horrifying statistic:
Since 1970, more Americans have died from guns (including suicides, murders and accidents) than the sum total of all the Americans who died in all the wars in American history, back to the American Revolution. Every day, some 92 Americans die from guns, and American kids are 14 times as likely to die from guns as children in other developed countries, according to David Hemenway of Harvard.
And that’s just since 1970! Living in Chicago, one becomes acutely aware of this problem. I often see young men, mostly black, pushing themselves about in wheelchairs, and I know that many of them got that way from being shot in the spine. In Chicago this Labor Day weekend, 7 people were killed and 35 injured, all from guns; and 438 people have died this way in 2017.
Do we have to accept this? Kristof (and this is where I partly disagree) says that we’ll never get rid of gun violence in America, and so should adopt proposes some familiar—and mild—restrictions. I agree fully with these restrictions, and with Kristof’s claim that we’ll always have some guns (illegal ones are hard to stop), but why must we simply accept that guns are inevitable and just try to regulate who can get them, and what type can be sold? Why can’t we do what Australia did, and clamp down hard on guns, something they did after a mass shooting in 1996. Strict legislation was passed, including the restriction of firearms to those who have a “valid reason” for owning them. Here are those “valid reasons”:
- Sport/target shooting
- Hunting
- Primary production
- Professional hunting
- Handgun or clay target shooting (including licences held on behalf of juniors)
- Employment as a security and/or prison guard
- Official, commercial or prescribed purpose or for a purpose authorised by an Act or Regulation.
After this passed, and after a buyback scheme was implemented, gun deaths in Australia have dropped 50%. (Yes, I know that you can argue against that for other reasons, but why not do the experiment in the U.S.?) Here are Kristof’s suggestions:
- Impose universal background checks for anyone buying a gun. Four out of five Americans support this measure, to prevent criminals or terrorists from obtaining guns.
- Impose a minimum age limit of 21 on gun purchases. This is already the law for handgun purchases in many states, and it mirrors the law on buying alcohol.
- Enforce a ban on possession of guns by anyone subject to a domestic violence protection order. This is a moment when people are upset and prone to violence against their ex-es.
- Limit gun purchases by any one person to no more than, say, two a month, and tighten rules on straw purchasers who buy for criminals. Make serial
- Adopt microstamping of cartridges so that they can be traced to the gun that fired them, useful for solving gun crimes.
- Invest in “smart gun” purchases by police departments or the U.S. military, to promote their use. Such guns require a PIN or can only be fired when near a particular bracelet or other device, so that children cannot misuse them and they are less vulnerable to theft. The gun industry made a childproof gun in the 1800’s but now resists smart guns.
- Require safe storage, to reduce theft, suicide and accidents by children.
- Invest in research to see what interventions will be more effective in reducing gun deaths. We know, for example, that alcohol and guns don’t mix, but we don’t know precisely what laws would be most effective in reducing the resulting toll. Similar investments in reducing other kinds of accidental deaths have been very effective.
To me this is a Band-Aid (I like the smart gun idea, and not just for cops but for everyone), yet one life saved is a whole world of misery prevented. I much prefer the UK system, which has a very strict system of ownership and storage, and no pistols (except for those with 24-inch barrels or muzzle loaders). Here are the comparative data:
The death rate in the US is 46 times higher than in the UK, and gun ownership 17 times higher. Some of you will be saying, “Yes, but there are cultural differences between the UK and US”, and my response is “Yes, we have a gun culture, but we can change it.” We also have the Second Amendment which, I think, has been wrongly interpreted by the courts, for the Constitution mandates gun ownership to allow for a “well regulated militia”. By what stretch does that mean that any citizen can have their own gun for any reason? What does that have to do with a “well regulated militia”? (If you disagree with this construal, read Garry Wills’s 1995 article on the Second Amendment).
To me it makes no sense to allow the proliferation of weapons, and other countries have taken far more drastic action than Kristof proposes.
I know I’m bawling down a drainspout here, given the courts’s interpretation of the Second Amendment, the nature of our present Supreme Court, and the power of the National Rifle Association, but what little optimism remains in me says that this issue—and these deaths—are not things we must live with forever.
It is very simple. We do not TRUST you. Once you get the smallest start in controlling guns, you will not stop. That is why you can not get your plan to start. Regards Pat Orlando
Sorry, but they stopped in Australia and the UK, where some guns are allowed. You have no evidence for your assertion. It’s just a justification to keep fondling your beloved guns.
I think the short answer with why American can’t do as Australia is because it’s America – a place saturated with an unfathomable amount of guns and the constitutional right to bear arms (regardless of how it’s interpreted by some). These things, Australia did not have to contend with. So, full on banning all guns is probably not viable.
But who is most like Americans? Who? What culture? Could it be Canada? Americans almost never consider Canadian solutions to problems even though we are culturally similar and instead look all over the world instead of a little north (or south depending on where you live in the US). We don’t have a ban on guns in Canada yet our gun crime is low. One of our biggest issues is illegal American guns.
Canada’s Gun Laws.
Americans don’t consider any country when it comes to this issue. Just ask and the answer will be, we wouldn’t consider it. I did not take the time to read all the laws and restriction in the Canada laws but they have a bunch.
But anyway, lets just start some place and go from there. First, let us get rid of these assault weapons. Then, let us make illegal any clips with more than 5 bullets. Canada has a law similar to this. My goal would be to also totally eliminate hand guns. Hand guns, just like these assault weapons are used for one thing, killing people. If you were a person who use to go to a nice firing rang to shoot your gun, find something else to do. Read a book.
I’m completely with you on this. The weapons industry has warped our nation. The Supreme Court completely screwed up and abandoned “a well regulated militia”.
We should all be sick of all this violence. But way too many people don’t care beyond offering thought and prayers every time this happens.
It may be a cliche, but advocates of gun control do have to formulate some cogent response to the fact that Vermont has some of the laxest gun laws in the world, including unregulated, automatic concealed carry, and it has the lowest homicide rate in the US, and in fact a rate that is lower than the UK and almost every country in Europe. New Hampshire is similar.
There are clearly demographic and cultural factors at work other than simply access to firearms. I am not arguing against common sense gun restrictions, because they probably could have some effect on the rare but deadly mass shooting incidents like Vegas, but I am also not necessarily convinced that they will substantially bring down America’s aggregate murder rate.
Yes, but just because gun control might not have an effect in VT (because gun-related violence is already low), doesn’t mean that it won’t have a substantial effect elsewhere. No one should have easy access to machine guns, or grenade launchers, or nuclear missiles.
A couple things come to mind re: Vermont.
Would Vermonters be hurt by universal background checks?
I always tell my friends who are farther to the left than me – when you want to advocate for change, focus narrowly on a point you think has a reasonable chance of persuading your opponents.
That’s why I always advocate for the simple and incremental step of enforcing universal background check – if only just as a first step.
Ultimately, rules need to be universal to be effective at all. Like PCC(E) I live in Chicago , a huge illegal gun market. We’re a short drive from Indiana where regulations are lax. I’m sure the inherent problem is obvious?
Unfortunately, the dramatic instances like what happened in ‘Vegas tend to make this argument more intractable. I tends to focus people on the left towards advocating things like ‘Assault Weapons Bans’ – which has a zero percent chance of going anywhere beyond a local level, when these incidents might present the best chance for incremental changes that everyone already mostly agrees on.
In your 8 bullet points (no pun) I think you
missed one of the most effective and (relatively) feasible actions: limiting magazine size.
Limiting magazine size won’t “solve the problem”, but it will reduce the body count, and that’s all that’s we can hope do in this environment.
There’s no constitutional guarantee with regards to magazine size.
Re: repealing the 2nd Amendment, would it help if I can say it’s almost 100% certain that the UK will not be invading the US soon?
If the KJV is the best book written by committee, the 2nd Amendment is obviously the worst sentence. It looks as if it’s designed to be incoherent.
There is no reason to do nothing in American and any who think doing nothing is a way to go need look no further than the statistics that are in this posting. Even if you are a gun nut and love guns, you cannot be for this. I must also say, if you, like the NRA thinks packing a weapon around is going to save your ass, just look at this Los Vegas example. There is nothing you could be packing that would save you or allow you to do anything in this case. You are fish in a barrel. Why are we so ignorant that we ignore the rest of the world on this or on health care and many other things. Are we really this stupid?
Are we really this stupid?
All the evidence points to: yes.