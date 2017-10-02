Enraged UC Riverside student steals “Make America Great” hat off fellow student’s head, says that it promotes genocide

This incident and video, which was first reported by the right-wing media and now bu the Los Angeles Times, shows the extent to which college students have absorbed the toxicity of the Regressive Left. I normally wouldn’t call attention to just a single act like this one, but this student seems to instantiate all the tropes of her ideology and, more important, she had to absorb these from somewhere. Whether it was the Internet, her peers, or her teachers, one doesn’t mouth such pieties without having learned them. If I were HuffPo, and decided to write about this (don’t worry; there’s ZERO chance they will), I’d collect all the disapprobation this woman has received on Twitter and write a piece called “Twitter perfectly shuts down college student hater.”

And a hater she is: she hates Trump, she hates the guy who wears a “Make America Great” hat, she hates free speech, she hates the law, she hates America; the list of her hatreds, as expressed in this video, is long. Truly, her politics seem to have made her not only full of hate, but also unhinged.

I always argue with Grania about whether the Regressive Left is “winning” (by that I mean gradually taking over the entire Left), and she always assures me that it’s not, and this is just a temporary phenomenon, but I’m not so sure. One by one we see mainstream Leftist media, and American universities moving towards regression, and we see college students, nearly all on the Left, increasingly trying to shut down speakers they don’t like. (Trump of course isn’t a Leftist, so I’m not talking about the damage he’s doing.) The culture that demonizes those who are ideologically impure is not on the Right, but on the Left. So I’m not so sure that Regressivism isn’t growing.

But I digress. You’ll need to watch the 10-minute video below, which is enlightening, and at least read this summary from the L.A. Times piece. “UC Riverside” is the University of California at Riverside, an important branch of the state’s university system located about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. It’s a good school even if it does have Reza Aslan on the staff.

Part of the article:

A UC Riverside student asked campus police Friday to arrest a fellow Highlander who allegedly grabbed his Make America Great Again hat from his head and verbally attacked him with profanity-filled accusations of promoting “genocide.” A video of the young woman’s actions against Matthew Vitale, a senior majoring in economics, drew heavy coverage by conservative media outlets that painted it as another assault on the free speech rights of right-leaning college students. The video was first posted Thursday by Campus Reform, a conservative news site. Many conservative students say efforts to silence them have escalated since President Trump’s election last year. Massive protests shut down campus talks by right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Davis and UC Berkeley this year and led to unprecedented security costs for other speakers, such as conservative writer Ben Shapiro. Vitale said Friday that UC Riverside’s generally mellow campus climate has hardened in recent months. “There has always been an undertone of liberalism and mild hostility towards conservative students, but nothing this blatant,” he said in a Facebook message. “Free speech is under attack on campus, no question. Too many college students and other people in my generation have bought in to the lie that it’s OK to silence people or bring harm to them or their property just because they think differently.” . . . Vitale, a member of UCR’s College Republicans, said he was attending a university meeting for student organizations Wednesday when a woman allegedly grabbed his hat and took it to the student life office. As Vitale repeatedly asked for it back, videotaping the encounter, she verbally attacked him.

When you watch the nine-minute video, which was put up by Campus Reform (but inserted in the L.A. Times piece), note that the student says that the “Make America Great” hat (Trump’s campaign motto, of course) represents “genocide”. (The exagerration of language so that Trump’s election is equivalent to “genocide” is a hallmark of the Regressive Left).

When Vitale tells her that she’s broken the law by taking his property, she says “Fuck your laws!” When he tells her he has the freedom of speech to wear the hat, she replies, “Your fucking freedom of speech is genocide, homeboy.” Later she says “Your freedom of speech is literally killing a lot of people out there.” Truly, she believes that, as do so many students who equate right-wing speech with physical violence.

When she says that the hat is calling for the genocide of “people of color”, Vitale tells her that he’s half Nicaraguan. In response, she says, “You’re WHITE, boy, you’re WHITE!”. Does that mean that President Obama is white? I guess you’re only a person of color when she decrees so.

What’s clear is that she’s bought into some idea that a Trump hat = genocide, and that Vitale has no right to wear that hat on campus.

The woman has no idea why freedom of speech is important, she has no respect for laws (even though I, too, would be and have been willing to practice civil disobedience for some political ends), and she wants to control everyone’s behavior. God forbid that she ever gets power over people’s lives. If ever there were an Antifa-ite in the making, it’s her.

Apparently her university wasn’t fully behind her actions. As the Times reports:

UC Riverside spokesman John Warren said he could not discuss any disciplinary actions because of student privacy laws. But he said campus officials did not approve of efforts to shut down free speech. “Taking a hat off someone’s head does not conform to the university’s principle of community,” Warren said.

But notice how the staff tries to placate her, giving her a chance to blow off steam, and don’t really tell her to give Vitale back his hat. That shows a bit of consideration, since she seems unhinged, but, to my mind, they’re too considerate. If she didn’t surrender the hat immediately, I would have called the cops. It is, after all, theft.

This woman’s name has been publicized, but I’m not going to give it because she’s apparently been subject to threats. I don’t want to be part of that; I only want to show what’s happening to Left-wing college students. And I want to emphasize that the presence of this video does nothing to further progressive causes. If anything, it makes the Left look unhinged and further solidifies support for Trump. We can’t afford that.

h/t: Cindy