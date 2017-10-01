The amazing bird-murdering praying mantis

First, a note. Over the years, lots of readers have spelled the animal at issue this way “preying mantis.” That’s an easy mistake to make, for they are fierce predators. But the true term is praying mantis, clearly taken from the position of its forelegs. So next time you write it, just remember how it looks.

Natalie Angier’s science articles in the New York Times are always good reads, as she has an eye not only for a good story, but also for lively prose. You can see both of these on display in the week-old article below—click on screenshot to get to it—largely about the increasing documentation of praying mantises eating birds. You may have heard about their hanging around hummingbird feeders, where they capture the little buzzers and eat them, but it’s not just hummingbirds:

James V. Remsen of the Museum of Natural Science at Louisiana State University and his colleagues documented 147 cases of mantis-on-bird predation in 13 countries representing all continents but Antarctica — not surprising, Dr. Remsen said in an interview, since there are no mantises on Antarctica. Hummingbirds were the most common target, but mantises also went after warblers, sunbirds, honeyeaters, flycatchers, vireos and European robins. Large species like the Chinese mantis, which grows to four inches in length, were the most avid avivores, and females were responsible for virtually all the bird-killing observed worldwide.

Now here’s the disgusting part: copulating while preying:

In two reported cases, females feasted on birds while copulating with males. Sometimes the mantises would tuck in through the bird’s breastbone, but more often they went for the head, Dr. Remsen said. “They bite in and eat the brains,” he said, “which might imply this is something they’re professionals at.”

Here’s an attack that was thwarted (would you do that? I would.):

Here’s one that wasn’t:

They take mice, too! That’s not right!

Then Angier imparts some biology; I’ll let you read that for yourself, except for this bit that was new to me:

Mantises find their prey visually, and their exceptionally sophisticated eyesight has lately caught the attention of researchers. Jenny Read of the Institute of Neuroscience at Newcastle University in Britain and her colleagues recently demonstrated that praying mantises have stereoptic, or 3-D, vision, the first definitive evidence for the talent shown in an invertebrate. By seeing in stereo — that is, mentally triangulating the slightly different images received from two eyes into a single line of sight — an animal can get a sense of depth and distance. “It’s a complex ability, and we’re still trying to understand the algorithms, the calculations, that our own brains use to do it,” Dr. Read said. Yet calculate the mantis clearly does. In experiments that traded charisma for cute, the researchers outfitted praying mantises with tiny homemade 3-D glasses: filters that effectively separated the two images a mantis would see when it looked at a screen. A mantis will ignore a glowing box on a flat screen when viewing it without the benefit of 3-D glasses, the researchers found. But once the filters were in place, the mantis’s brain was fooled into the illusion of a three-dimensional object hovering at just the right “catch range,” an inch away, and began striking out into empty space as though at potential prey.

This is why we scientists have (or had, in my case) such great jobs. Imagine getting paid to put 3-D glasses on a mantis!

Angier discusses the well-known cannibalism of mantids, reporting that if a male lets himself be eaten after copulation, the female, who lays a huge egg sac, can produce 20% more eggs from the extra nourishment she gets from her partner’s body. As the researchers who did that work concluded, if the chance of a male finding a subsequent mate is less than 20%, then it’s to his evolutionary advantage (or rather, to the genes that say “let yourself be nommed”) to sacrifice his life for his offspring. Perhaps the same is true for spiders, though males often seem to try to flee after copulation, implying that they don’t go gentle into that good bite.

One more set of facts about mantises recounted by Angier (with links):

The conclusion: If a male, after spending 3.5 hours in the typical mantis copulatory bout, has a better than one in five chance of encountering a second fertile female somewhere down the line, reproductive logic dictates that he should channel his inner Olympian and bolt. Or jump — mantises are good at that. In another movie-themed set of experiments, Malcolm Burrows of Cambridge University and his co-workers showed that when they held a pencil vertically in front of a praying mantis at just the right distance, which varied depending on the size of the mantis, the insect couldn’t help itself: it would jump onto the pencil. “You could see it scanning with its head, weighing how far away the target was and at what orientation, and then it would jump and land successfully,” Dr. Burrows said. “We thought, how on earth could it maneuver its body from a horizontal surface and onto a vertical one and do it so accurately every time?” To deconstruct the movements, the researchers took high-speed videos of jumping mantises. They determined that the mantis curved its jointed abdomen up, rotated its front legs counterclockwise and its rear legs clockwise, and switched front and rear rotations once and then back again — all within 70-thousandths of a second. The midriff bending was key. When the researchers glued the abdomen to prevent it from bending, “the mantis would crash headfirst into its target,” Dr. Burrows said.

Here’s a NYT video of that behavior; click on the screenshot to see it:



What a great job! Now there’s little practical implications for this, though the video does mention one. It’s just raw curiosity that drives us to do this kind of study. And you’re paying for it, so I hope you like it! But how can you not? What kind of stony-hearted person would be uninterested in how a praying mantis jumps, or how it kills hummingbirds?

Anyway, remember that it’s PRAYING mantis. They’re fricking awesome insects.

Oh, and their closest relatives are termites and cockroaches. Who knew?