Reader Joe Dickinson sent some Road Trip Photos; his notes are indented. Note that he needs ID verification for two species.

Here are some photos from a recent trip down the coast to San Diego. I’ll break it into two sets, beginning with wading birds observed from a nice path along a levee near the mouth of the San Diego River. First, a familiar friend, a black-crowned night heron (Nyctocorax nyctocorax).

I hope some of your readers can confirm that these next three are yellow-crowned night herons (Nyctanassa violacea), all immature. I saw quite a few of these, some probably duplicates since I walked the same path three times, but there are at least several different individuals and without a single adult. Perhaps a reader who can confirm the ID can also explain that.

Here is a willet (Catoptrophorus semipalmatus), a species I am accustomed to seeing in small flocks along our beaches, but I saw only singles this time.

I’m pretty sure these are semipalmated sandpipers (Calidris pusilla). Because of poor lighting, the photo is a bit grainy, but I think it imparts a sort of “painterly” quality that I like.

Snowy egrets (Egretta thula) were about the most common wader, typically in groups of 15-20. I would find them in one location, then a couple would pick and fly to a new spot. Gradually, the whole group would follow in flights of two or three at a time. Attempts to catch then in flight, however, were just frustrating.

Finally, a little blue heron (Egretta caerulea). I had noticed previously that the terms “heron” and “egret” do not line up with scientific classification. In this case, the snowy egret and this heron are put in the same genus. Similarly, the great blue heron and great egret are both placed in Ardea. Incidentally, on a previous visit to the same trail, I saw mixed flocks of great and snowy egrets but not even one great egret this time.