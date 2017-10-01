Bill Maher and his guests on punching Nazis

Reader Eli sent me a 5-minute video from a new segment of Bill Maher’s “Real Time” show about punching Nazis. The three guests are Tom Morello (Musician, “Rage Against the Machine”), April Ryan, a journalist and author, and journalist John Heilemann.

Maher gives the recent example of a guy on a Seattle bus wearing a swastika armband. In short time, people on Twitter tracked the guy down and attacked him, beating him unconscious. And then they celebrated. That makes my stomach churn, for these people badly hurt someone who hadn’t hurt anyone, because he (supposedly) adhered to an ideology that, nearly eighty years ago, did hurt people. What did they think they accomplished? Did they prevent a Nazi takeover of America? I doubt it.

When asked whether punching Nazis in this way was okay, the three guests were surprisingly in favor of PUNCHING.

Morello says “yes” because his uncle, a World War II veteran, influenced him by noting that German Nazis killed Jews and wanted to get rid of all blacks. His uncle, says Morello, would have punched the guy, and he he would have had his uncle’s back. Yet Morello apparently favorsthe First Amendment; wearing an armband apparently doesn’t count as “speech” (it does). The audience applauds at Morello’s call for punching.

Heileman argues that someone showing up “with a torch or a club and is threatening someone, (so) punching that person is fine.” He says that people should be allowed to speak, but seemingly thinks that “threatening someone” is grounds for being punched. (Remember that the courts have ruled that a threat is not sufficient; one must be inciting imminent violent behavior to violate one’s First Amendment rights.)

Ryan says she “doesn’t believe in violence, but there needs to be something. . .” and then adds later that “some of these old laws need to be revisited because they just don’t fit what’s going on,” apparently referring to the First Amendment and its interpretations. She argues that there’s a difference between “freedom 0f speech” and “intimidating and inciting”—but the guy on the bus wasn’t intimidating or inciting anyone. Her argument is that there’s a “bubbling up” of bigotry in the U.S. now, and it has to be stopped.

So three liberals (Morello says he’s not one) are okay with punching—on the grounds that wearing a swastika armband is itself some form of violence—or at least a threat. That’s not the way the courts have viewed this and, as Maher says, we’re a nation of laws. We can’t let people decide to start hitting other people on the basis of their views, and I can’t abide advocating such violence.

I know many readers don’t like Bill Maher, but at least in this discussion he’s the voice of reason; and he’s right.

I was wondering why liberals, all of a sudden, are advocating violence when a few years back people like the three guests wouldn’t have done that, even (I think) to someone wearing a swastika armband. What’s different, of course, is that Trump was elected. I conclude that this approval of violence is frustrated liberals’ way to get back at Trump. It’s not the Nazis they want to punch, it’s Trump. And advocating violence is a form of temper tantrum about his election.

You might also want to hear Maher’s theory, which is his, about why America is so divided. See the segment about “the city mouse and the country mouse,” called to my attention by reader Bryan.