Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, September 30,2017, and it’s going to cool off at last in Chicago: the high temperature is predicted to be 64° F (15° C). And, god help us, it’s National Mulled Cider Day. Who cares? And it should be in October, anyway. It’s Recovery Day in Canada, but that’s not about the hangovers that drunken Canadians acquired from debauchery last night; it’s about recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

On September 30, 1791, the first performance of The Magic Flute was staged in Vienna. On this day in 1915, Radoje Ljutovac became the first soldier in history to down an enemy aircraft by firing a gun from the ground. Ljutovac used a cannon, of all things, and downed an aircraft that was presumably Teutonic. It was on this day in 1927 that Yankee outfielder Babe Ruth hit his 60th home run of the season against the Washington Sentators, establishing a record that wasn’t broken until Roger Maris hit 61 in 1961. Lou Gehrig was vying for the record that year, too, but finished with only 47. What a team that would have been to see! (I did see Maris and Mantle play in 1961.) Here are the first six men in the Yankees lineup, called “Murderer’s Row” for their hitting prowess:

On this day in 1938, France, Germany, Britain, and Italy signed the Munich Agreement, allowing Germany to take over the Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia,—one of the appeasements of the Allies that didn’t work. In 1947, the baseball World Series was televised for the first time (do you know who played?). On September 30, 1962, James Meredith entered the University of Mississippi, becoming the first black student in that previously segregated state university. And exactly 12 years ago today, the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten published the controversial cartoons of Muhammad, beginning the modern era of Offended Muslims demanding retribution in blood. You can see the cartoons at the link. The controversy (and cowardice) continues as a museum in Denmark didn’t include the cartoon in a new exhibition of blasphemous art.

Notables born on this day include Hans Geiger (1882), Lester Maddox (1915), Buddy Rich (1917), Truman Capote (1924), Elie Wiesel (1928), Johnny Mathis (1935), Marilyn McCoo (1943), Gary Coyne (1961; not me!), Monica Bellucci (1964), and Martina Hingis (1980). Those who died on September 30 include James Dean (1955; crashed his sports car at age 24), Virgil Thomson (1989), Patrick White (1990), and Barry Commoner (2012).

Marilyn McCoo had a terrific voice, but who remembers her? Here she is with The Fifth Dimension (I saw them live in college), singing a Laura Nyro classic, “Wedding Bell Blues”.

This is lip-synched, but “One Less Bell to Answer” is my favorite of all her recordings (it’s a Burt Bacharach/Hal David composition):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has learned some biology, though she might not be aware that there’s controversy about whether programmed cell death in plants—as opposed to animals—should be called “apoptosis.”

Hili: Apoptosis. A: I can’t deny it.

In Polish:

Hili: Apoptoza.

Ja: Nie mogę zaprzeczyć.

Here are two tw**ts sent by Matthew Cobb. The second one, which went viral this week, is hilarious, but I wonder if the incident is real: