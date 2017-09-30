An enigmatic cartoon

Several people have sent me the following cartoon, and I’ve seen it on Facebook. I just got sent it again, and I’m not quite sure what it means. Please explain below. I suspect there are several reasons why people may find it funny, but until I understand it, I’m baffled:
I have no clue
I think the photo suggests that the religion is worshipping the standing cat. I would be interested as well 😉
Priest cat blesses you.
I, for one, worship our bipedal feline overlords
Sub
First it struck me as Sukkot, waving fronds. Then I thought it might be a visual pun: cats under wheat/grain/rye. I can’t finish it, but playing with the image might yield something. Katz NY would be closed today. Maybe a clue there, and a reference to rye bread.
The cat-cher in the Rye ??
If it’s good enough for cats it’s good enough for me. But there is something that feels Egyptian about the picture I cannot quite put my finger on.