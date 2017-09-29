The illiberalism of Islam in Malaysia

“We heard that you just gave an unauthorized talk on religion,” one of the men said. “And we got complaints about it.” They took me to another room, photographed me and asked questions about my speech. When they were done with their questioning, they handed me a piece of paper with Malay writing on it and told me that I shouldn’t speak again without proper authorization. They also warned me away from my next planned talk, which was going to be about my most recent book, “The Islamic Jesus: How the King of the Jews Became a Prophet of the Muslims.” “We heard that you will speak about commonalities between Islam, Judaism and Christianity,” one officer said. “We don’t like that kind of stuff.” Then they left.

I didn’t know they had “religion enforcement officers” in Malaysia.

Wisely, Akyol canceled his last lecture, but when he tried to fly out of Kuala Lumpur, he was detained and then put in prison. He was then taken before a sharia court and interrogated, but eventually let off—thanks to the intervention of his native country, Turkey. He was later told that the court was “protecting religion.” But Akyol found out that that’s based on a particular interpretation of the Quranic dictum:

This incident showed me once again that there is a major problem in Islam today: a passion to impose religion, rather than merely proposing it, a mind-set that most Christians left behind at the time of the Inquisition. Luckily, there are antidotes within Islam to this problem. One of them is the Quranic verse that the JAWI officers repeatedly chided me for daring to recite: “No compulsion in religion.” In fact, mainstream Muslim tradition, reflecting its illiberal context, never fully appreciated the freedom implied by this verse — and other ones with similar messages. “The ‘no compulsion’ verse was a problem to the earliest exegetes,” as Patricia Crone, a scholar of Islamic history, has noted. “And they reacted by interpreting it restrictively.” The verse was declared “abrogated,” or its scope was radically limited. This is still evident in a parenthetical that is too frequently inserted into translations of the verse. “There shall be no compulsion in religion (in becoming a Muslim).” I’d known that Saudi translations added those extra words at the end. Now I have learned that the Malaysian authorities do, too. They append the extra phrase because while they agree with the Quran that no one should be forced to become a Muslim, they think that Muslims should be compelled to practice the religion — in the way that the authorities define. They also believe that if Muslims decide to abandon their religion, they must be punished for “apostasy.”

It’s still not clear to me what the “no compulsion in religion” phrase (it’s “Al Baquara 256”; see some exegesis here) really means in the Qur’an. Here’s one translation, but they’re all pretty much the same:

Let there be no compulsion in religion: Truth stands out clear from Error: whoever rejects evil and believes in Allah hath grasped the most trustworthy hand-hold, that never breaks. And Allah heareth and knoweth all things.

It’s clear that this means that following the Qur’an is the path of truth, and those who reject it are in error. Presumably you could say that those who reject it aren’t to be punished (“no compulsion”), but throughout history, and not just recently, Muslims have punished nonbelievers in lands they’ve conquered. They haven’t necessarily forced them to convert, but have often denied them rights and levied extra taxes on them.

Yet even in Malaysia, where you can be a Christian and not be taxed, and have the same rights as everyone else, you don’t have the right to criticize Islam. And that’s a compulsion: a compulsion to avoid criticizing Islam (but not Christianity). And if you aren’t compelled to convert, why are you punished as an apostate when you de-convert? Why freedom to go one way but not the other? Clearly, the “compulsion” phrase isn’t what “reformers” like Aslan make it out to be.

Akyol’s “lesson” from his detainment—that Islam needs to chill out and stop being authoritarian—is trivial. The existence of “religion enforcement officers” already says that. There is a lesson for us, though: Malaysian Islam is not as innocuous as apologists make out. And perhaps there’s something inherent in the faith that gives it a tendency to be authoritarian.