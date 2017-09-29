The illiberalism of Islam in Malaysia

This is just one more in my series of “Dear Reza Aslan” posts documenting that Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia—countries repeatedly touted by Aslan as being both Muslim and liberal (ergo that Islam isn’t always oppressive)—are not nearly as liberal as The Whitewash King maintains. The piece below (click on screenshot to go to article) was originally called “From my detention in Malaysia, thoughts on Islam and tolerance,” and I’m not sure the new title is better. But the point is the same: don’t expect “liberal” Malaysia to go easy on those who criticize Islam.
Akyol, an American resident, was in Kuala Lumpur to give a series of lectures on Islamic theology, and made the mistake of unpacking a statement that Islam-whitewashers love to use: “there is no compulsion in religion.” As he found out, this doesn’t mean what the whitewashers say it means:
I arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Sept. 22. The next day I gave my first lecture on the suppression of rational theology by dogmatists in early Islam, making the point that this “intellectual suicide” still haunts Muslim civilization.
The second talk was on a more controversial topic: apostasy from Islam. I argued that Muslims must uphold freedom of conscience, in line with the Quranic dictum “No compulsion in religion.” I said that apostasy should not be punished by death, as it is in Saudi Arabia, or with “rehabilitation,” as it is in Malaysia. The practice of Islam must be on the basis of freedom, not coercion, and governments shouldn’t police religion or morality.
It turns out all you have to do is speak of the police and they will appear.
At the end of my talk, a group of serious-looking men came into the lecture hall and showed me badges indicating that they were “religion enforcement officers.”
“We heard that you just gave an unauthorized talk on religion,” one of the men said. “And we got complaints about it.” They took me to another room, photographed me and asked questions about my speech.
When they were done with their questioning, they handed me a piece of paper with Malay writing on it and told me that I shouldn’t speak again without proper authorization. They also warned me away from my next planned talk, which was going to be about my most recent book, “The Islamic Jesus: How the King of the Jews Became a Prophet of the Muslims.”
“We heard that you will speak about commonalities between Islam, Judaism and Christianity,” one officer said. “We don’t like that kind of stuff.” Then they left.
I didn’t know they had “religion enforcement officers” in Malaysia.
Wisely, Akyol canceled his last lecture, but when he tried to fly out of Kuala Lumpur, he was detained and then put in prison. He was then taken before a sharia court and interrogated, but eventually let off—thanks to the intervention of his native country, Turkey. He was later told that the court was “protecting religion.” But Akyol found out that that’s based on a particular interpretation of the Quranic dictum:
This incident showed me once again that there is a major problem in Islam today: a passion to impose religion, rather than merely proposing it, a mind-set that most Christians left behind at the time of the Inquisition.
Luckily, there are antidotes within Islam to this problem. One of them is the Quranic verse that the JAWI officers repeatedly chided me for daring to recite: “No compulsion in religion.”
In fact, mainstream Muslim tradition, reflecting its illiberal context, never fully appreciated the freedom implied by this verse — and other ones with similar messages. “The ‘no compulsion’ verse was a problem to the earliest exegetes,” as Patricia Crone, a scholar of Islamic history, has noted. “And they reacted by interpreting it restrictively.” The verse was declared “abrogated,” or its scope was radically limited.
This is still evident in a parenthetical that is too frequently inserted into translations of the verse. “There shall be no compulsion in religion (in becoming a Muslim).” I’d known that Saudi translations added those extra words at the end. Now I have learned that the Malaysian authorities do, too. They append the extra phrase because while they agree with the Quran that no one should be forced to become a Muslim, they think that Muslims should be compelled to practice the religion — in the way that the authorities define. They also believe that if Muslims decide to abandon their religion, they must be punished for “apostasy.”
It’s still not clear to me what the “no compulsion in religion” phrase (it’s “Al Baquara 256”; see some exegesis here) really means in the Qur’an. Here’s one translation, but they’re all pretty much the same:
Let there be no compulsion in religion: Truth stands out clear from Error: whoever rejects evil and believes in Allah hath grasped the most trustworthy hand-hold, that never breaks. And Allah heareth and knoweth all things.
It’s clear that this means that following the Qur’an is the path of truth, and those who reject it are in error. Presumably you could say that those who reject it aren’t to be punished (“no compulsion”), but throughout history, and not just recently, Muslims have punished nonbelievers in lands they’ve conquered. They haven’t necessarily forced them to convert, but have often denied them rights and levied extra taxes on them.
Yet even in Malaysia, where you can be a Christian and not be taxed, and have the same rights as everyone else, you don’t have the right to criticize Islam. And that’s a compulsion: a compulsion to avoid criticizing Islam (but not Christianity). And if you aren’t compelled to convert, why are you punished as an apostate when you de-convert? Why freedom to go one way but not the other? Clearly, the “compulsion” phrase isn’t what “reformers” like Aslan make it out to be.
Akyol’s “lesson” from his detainment—that Islam needs to chill out and stop being authoritarian—is trivial. The existence of “religion enforcement officers” already says that. There is a lesson for us, though: Malaysian Islam is not as innocuous as apologists make out. And perhaps there’s something inherent in the faith that gives it a tendency to be authoritarian.
“I didn’t know they had “religion enforcement officers” in Malaysia.”
I don’t recall Aslan mentioning it either. Odd that.
Abrogation is a key point here. the Koran is not arranged chronologically. There are a few chronologies that are widely accepted in the Islamic world. These are based on the ahadith mostly, which are themselves all made up. But the point is that it is almost universally accepted in Islam that certain verses are abrogated by contradictory later ones. In almost all cases, including this one, the irenic verses are abrogated.
This is a high barrier for Muslim reformers. Imagine trying to argue that the USA still has prohibition because of the 18th amendment, just ignore that later abrogating one, the 21st.
I didn’t know they had “religion enforcement officers” in Malaysia
In the U.S. we call it the Drug Enforcement Agency (and vice cops more generally).