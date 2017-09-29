It’s Duck Day, which means that the post right after this one will be a “spot the duck” item. But here we have two lovely photos of flying mallard ducks (Anas platyrhynchos) taken by Stephen Barnard, and I wanted to put them up today to remind me of the late departed Honey, my beloved hen mallard, who has still not reappeared. This was sent yesterday, and here are Stephen’s notes:

This morning there were flocks of hundreds (probably thousands) of mallards flying over the fields. They weren’t going anywhere. It was like they were doing group aerobatics, swirling and changing direction in coordinated ways, like a murmuration of ducks. I was stuck with a very long lens, so the photos show only a small fraction of the numbers. Mallards are migrating through and I’ve never seen such numbers as this season’s. I’ve seen this behavior before, but not on such a scale. It makes me wonder what they’re up to. There didn’t appear to be any avian predators they were avoiding, and they were using up a lot of energy. This went on for many minutes. Maybe they were showing off their strength to their competitors. Mallards are pretty aggressive to one another.

It looked like there was a paucity of males in this flock, but, not thinking, I asked Stephen about this. His response:

Non-breeding and molting males can be mistaken for females. (Mallards molt twice a year, I believe — in the spring and the fall.) Also, there must be quite a few male juveniles, easily mistaken for females.) Honey has probably flocked up by now. If she returns to the ponds and successfully reproduces you have the makings of a children’s book. [JAC: Yes: Jerry and His Duck Honey]

A while later Stephen wrote me this:

Something just occurred to me. Maybe the mallards are molting, and they’re doing all this crazy flock-flying (it’s nuts) to shed the old feathers. I’ll be on the lookout for feathers in the barley stubble.

If you know anything about this behavior, weigh in below.