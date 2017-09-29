Cassini reveals Saturn’s kittens

by Matthew Cobb

The Cassini probe may have plummeted into Saturn’s gassy depths, becoming part of the planet it had observed so long, but it still keeps giving science. As Rae Paoletta noted on Inverse a couple of days ago, Cassini’s data reveal the presence of kittens in the F ring of Saturn.

Sadly these aren’t real space kittens, but lumps of rock or moonless, first noted in 2007, which continually pull and distort the F ring, making it continually change shape. According to Rae, NASA gave the moonlets cat names like Mittens and Fluffy because “they appear to come and go unexpectedly over time and have multiple lives.”

Rae writes:

“This was an appropriate nomenclature for temporary features, and I favor using feline names in other applicable situations,” Larry Esposito, principal investigator of the Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph (UVIS) experiment on the Cassini, tells Inverse. Esposito — who is credited with discovering Saturn’s F Ring back in 1979 — was chiefly in charge of naming the kittens.

All this was drawn to my attention by this tw**t from science writer Corey Powell:

Cassini researchers found light-blocking "kittens" in Saturn's rings. This is from their scientific presentation: https://t.co/T6AzOn1rDZ pic.twitter.com/5RSjPZ1KLm — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) September 28, 2017

JAC: Read more about Saturn’s “kittens” here. And here’s an explanatory video: