A horrifying arachnid attacks a man’s hand

This isn’t really a spider, but, like real spiders, it’s an arachnid. This is an amblypygid, or “whip spider”. The formal difference: both real spiders and whip spiders are in the class of arachnids, but true spiders are in the order Aranae, while amblypygids are in the order Amblypygi. (I can’t find the divergence time between the two groups, but it’s probably about 200 million years ago.) Whip spiders aren’t venomous and can’t bite, but they can “pince” you with their pincers, as this one—in the species Euphrynichus amanica—is doing. There are about 35,000 species of spiders, but only about 190 species of amblypygids. Amblypygids walk on six legs and use the front two for probing and defense.

I didn’t know much about this group until I found this old post among the 1700 draft posts that languish on my dashboard (most will never see the light of day), but it’s worth learning about a new group. To see how weird looking they all are, go here. They’re scary, but can’t really hurt you.

Here’s the arachnid phylogeny; you can see that these are in a sister clade to true spiders, and are more distantly related to other arachnids like scorpions and ticks.

p.s. You can keep these things as pets, but I wouldn’t tease them the way this guy is doing.