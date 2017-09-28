Thursday, Hili dialogue

October approaches inexorably: it’s now Thursday, September 28, 2017, and National Strawberry Cream Pie Day. I’ll eschew the pie—and everything else save a latte—as it’s one of my biweekly fast days. It’s also International Right to Know Day (it’s about the dangers of government secrecy, but should include the right to know about evolution). The weather in Chicago is is turning fall-like at last, with a high of 73° F (23° C), although by Tuesday it will get a bit higher. It’s good weather for ducks to consider migrating. . .

On September 28, 1066, William the Conqueror arrived on England’s shores, beginning the Norman Conquest. On this day in 1928, Alexander Fleming noticed that a mold growing in an unused Petri dish had killed bacteria around its perimeter; this was the beginning of penicillin and other antibiotics. On this day in 1939, the Soviet Union and Germany agreed to divy up Poland after they conquered it (the invasion began Sept 1), and on that same day Warsaw surrendered to the Nazis. Finally, on this day in 1970, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser died of a heart attack. Anwar Sadat was named his temporary successor, and then became his permanent one (until, that is, Sadat was assassinated in 1981).

Notables born on September 28 include Thomas Crapper (1836; invented the ballcock, or float valve for loos), William S. Paley and Ed Sullivan (both 1901), Tuli Kupferberg (1923), Brigitte Bardot (1934), Christina Hoff Sommers (1950), Sylvia Kristel (1952) and Mira Sorvino (1967; 50 today). Those who died on this day include Herman Melville (1891), Louis Pasteur (1895), Harpo Marx (1964), John Dos Passos (1970), Gamal Nasser (also 1970; see above), Ferdinand Marcos (1989), Miles Davis (1991), Pierre Trudeau (2000), Althea Gibson (2002) and Elia Kazan (2003).

Kazan, of course, directed “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951), a great film. Here’s the scene where Stanley meets Blanche, who is much taken with his torso:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has looked over Hiroko’s new book on cat embroidery, and read the last chapter on embroidering Hili. The chapter’s title reflects the difficulty of embroidering tabbies: Hili’s embroidery (shown on the cover) required 18 different colors of thread. Hili, however, is paranoid:

Hili: Did you notice that the title of the chapter about me is “Difficult cat”? A: Of course. Hili: I wonder what Hiroko meant.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy zauważyłeś, że tytuł rozdziału o mnie nosi tytuł “Trudny kot”?

Ja : Oczywiście.

Hili: Co Hiroko miała na myśli?

Here’s the book cover again, sporting an embroidery of a flower-surrounded Hili:

Matthew found this tw**t, which he retweeted saying, “Ceiling cat is REAL!”. But this is Ceiling Teacher:

My teacher left the room during a test so we all started sharing answers. Then I look up and she was staring right at me 😳👩🏽‍🏫😩 pic.twitter.com/yPMpgazbMv — Me (@josephxmorales) September 26, 2017

This is scary: Roy Moore, former ultrareligious Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, is now the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, running to fill Jeff Sessions’s vacated seat. Here’s a bit of a speech by Moore, and midway through he pulls out his revolver to tout his love of guns and his misinterpretation of the Second Amendment (h/t: Heather Hastie)

To get the bad taste out of your mouth, I’ve also purloined from Heather a tw**t of a fruit bat nomming watermelon. By the way, Heather has a new daily feature, the “Daily Homily,” which is a combination of her take on the latest news combined with a bunch of nice stuff she culls from Twitter. It’s worth checking every morning on her site.

Bats are basically sky puppies. pic.twitter.com/3BGLgKf66M — Cutest Animals Ever (@CUTEST_ANlMALS) September 27, 2017

I’d call them sky kitties!