Reactions to Hef’s death

Here’s a tweet from The Independent that will stand for the vultures dismembering Hugh Hefner’s cold body:
The ultimate enemy of women? I can think of many worse, including the rulers of Saudi Arabia, lots of imams, and the Republican party. Looking over the Independent‘s tweets, many of them are Authoritarian Leftist or clickbaity, resembling articles from HuffPo. Since when did The Independent become this way? I haven’t read it in years, but when I lived for a while in the UK I would read it all the time as a reliable liberal newspaper.
That’s an overreaction, but I’ll give the floor to Grania, who’s been collecting these things (her take is indented):
Mkay, well, personally, I don’t care one bit about Hugh Hefner and I never did. Although his publication did in fact produce good writing, it was clearly a publication for cis het men and was as attractive to me as a dumpster behind a takeaway. That said, as far as I am concerned, what consenting adults get up to is their own business, including if money changes hands during the course of business. I’m not sure that Hefner was more the harbinger of a sexual revolution than the Pill; but his obsession with sex and women (even if his preferences seem to run exclusively towards the emaciated Barbie after a lobotomy look) doesn’t make him a predator or a monster. Did he exploit women? Sure he did. And the women exploited lined up to be paid to be exploited.
Someone with 14.7k followers, and apparently no sense of irony. I mean, she surely understands what “heaux” means?
Below is one area that I think is worthy of condemning. Although Brooke Shields is on record saying that she had no issues with the photo-shoot either then or with hindsight in later life; it is still never okay to exploit children, not even with the consent of her seemingly morally oblivious mother.
My favorite commentary from today has been from the New York Times‘ Choire Sicha:
In his endless dream, forever partying in his custom black lodge, nothing changed around him. Even his Christmas cards featured him in pajamas.
But, like in a nightmare, Mr. Hefner was the only one at the party who aged.