Reactions to Hef’s death

Here’s a tweet from The Independent that will stand for the vultures dismembering Hugh Hefner’s cold body:

Hugh Hefner was the ultimate enemy of women – no feminist anywhere will shed a tear at his death https://t.co/YvhHIp68XC — The Independent (@Independent) September 28, 2017

The ultimate enemy of women? I can think of many worse, including the rulers of Saudi Arabia, lots of imams, and the Republican party. Looking over the Independent‘s tweets, many of them are Authoritarian Leftist or clickbaity, resembling articles from HuffPo. Since when did The Independent become this way? I haven’t read it in years, but when I lived for a while in the UK I would read it all the time as a reliable liberal newspaper.

That’s an overreaction, but I’ll give the floor to Grania, who’s been collecting these things (her take is indented):

Mkay, well, personally, I don’t care one bit about Hugh Hefner and I never did. Although his publication did in fact produce good writing, it was clearly a publication for cis het men and was as attractive to me as a dumpster behind a takeaway. That said, as far as I am concerned, what consenting adults get up to is their own business, including if money changes hands during the course of business. I’m not sure that Hefner was more the harbinger of a sexual revolution than the Pill; but his obsession with sex and women (even if his preferences seem to run exclusively towards the emaciated Barbie after a lobotomy look) doesn’t make him a predator or a monster. Did he exploit women? Sure he did. And the women exploited lined up to be paid to be exploited.

"Hefner, then, was a domestic abuser. That’s the name we have for this type of person." https://t.co/dmHMJLjg3L — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) September 28, 2017

Someone with 14.7k followers, and apparently no sense of irony. I mean, she surely understands what “heaux” means?

also FUCK Hugh Hefner may his old, perverted, abusive, nasty, leather handbag faceass ROT. — black history heaux (@localblactivist) September 28, 2017

We should pray for Hugh Hefner, but we can't forget to pray for all those whose lives he ruined through his pornography empire. — Fr Matthew Schneider (@FrMatthewLC) September 28, 2017

Below is one area that I think is worthy of condemning. Although Brooke Shields is on record saying that she had no issues with the photo-shoot either then or with hindsight in later life; it is still never okay to exploit children, not even with the consent of her seemingly morally oblivious mother.

Me watching twitter glorify Hugh Hefner as if Brooke Shields wasn't 10 years old and Eva Ionesco wasn't 11 when they were naked in Playboy pic.twitter.com/Do7rQlnuUn — ultra lite meme (@hawillisdc) September 28, 2017

Wait, is it possible Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things? But… But… *robot head explodes, humans escape from robot hot tub* — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 28, 2017

This is the best Hugh Hefner epitaph I've seen so far pic.twitter.com/HL8NJhTCta — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 28, 2017

91% of Hugh Hefner eulogies are people talking about themselves.

Which breaks the record previously held by David Bowie of 87%. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) September 28, 2017

My favorite commentary from today has been from the New York Times‘ Choire Sicha: In his endless dream, forever partying in his custom black lodge, nothing changed around him. Even his Christmas cards featured him in pajamas. But, like in a nightmare, Mr. Hefner was the only one at the party who aged.