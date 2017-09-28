I suppose he thought he was immortal, and tried to keep the important parts going with Viagra, but no man lives forever; and yesterday Hugh Hefner died of natural causes in Los Angeles. He was 91.
Playboy was founded in 1953, and has been going for 64 years. I’ve heard it’s now abjured most nudity, though of course I haven’t seen it (when I read it, it was only for the stories [LOL], though I did have a letter to the editor —solicited by the magazine published in the August, 2006 issue). They sent me a free copy, which now sits on my shelf next to issues of Science and Nature where I published articles or book reviews.
Say what you will about Hefner, his objectification of women, and his glamorizing of the materialistic lifestyle, but he was still an advocate of many good liberal causes, and the magazine had some great interviews and fiction. The New York Times ends his obituary with this:
Mr. Hefner will be buried in Westwood Memorial Park in Los Angeles, where he bought the mausoleum drawer next to Marilyn Monroe.
And, as a bit of self-aggrandizement, here’s the one time I appeared in Playboy, going after Michael Ruse. I will fight accommodationism in the universities, in the public squares, in the journals, and in the salacious magazines:
I guess I should cut him some slack if only for Playboy’s having published that letter.
Still, I was always bothered by Playboy’s sexism, even before I was aware of the word “sexism”. All-in-all I see Hefner’s influence as a net negative.
Sad to read about this. Hugh Hefner and Dennis Quaid were birthday babies with me. April 9th.
To read the articles was always primary…right. Hefner was not just a nudie magazine, as he often said, it was a life style. Although a life style for the rich and famous he always had a liberal following. I don’t remember exactly why but went to the playboy club in London, way back around 1971 while on my all expenses paid trip to England. My one time visit was all I needed to know it was a bit out of my range. I recall the eating areas were on the bottom floor or two and on up from there was all gambling. I believe all the playboy clubs were closed long ago.