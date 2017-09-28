I suppose he thought he was immortal, and tried to keep the important parts going with Viagra, but no man lives forever; and yesterday Hugh Hefner died of natural causes in Los Angeles. He was 91.

Playboy was founded in 1953, and has been going for 64 years. I’ve heard it’s now abjured most nudity, though of course I haven’t seen it (when I read it, it was only for the stories [LOL], though I did have a letter to the editor —solicited by the magazine published in the August, 2006 issue). They sent me a free copy, which now sits on my shelf next to issues of Science and Nature where I published articles or book reviews.

Say what you will about Hefner, his objectification of women, and his glamorizing of the materialistic lifestyle, but he was still an advocate of many good liberal causes, and the magazine had some great interviews and fiction. The New York Times ends his obituary with this:

Mr. Hefner will be buried in Westwood Memorial Park in Los Angeles, where he bought the mausoleum drawer next to Marilyn Monroe.

And, as a bit of self-aggrandizement, here’s the one time I appeared in Playboy, going after Michael Ruse. I will fight accommodationism in the universities, in the public squares, in the journals, and in the salacious magazines: